Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, reveals commitment decision

Malachi Coleman’s recruitment took a winding path. On Early Signing Day, Coleman officially revealed his final decision for his 2023 decision. At the end of the day, Coleman announced he is staying true to Nebraska, committing once again to the Huskers and the staff of head coach Matt Rhule. Coleman is a 4-star prospect and the top player out of Nebraska for the cycle.
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi

Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back

Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
Huskers make official the addition of QB Sims

Even while expected, it's always worth recognizing when the program itself makes a quarterback announcement official. Nebraska did so on Wednesday afternoon, with the notice that Jeff Sims is joining the program as had previously been reported. Injuries limited Sims' 2022 season to seven games, where he completed 58.5% of...
Signing Day announcement schedule for Nebraska targets

Nebraska football enters National Signing Day with 19 commitments from high school or junior college recruits and another four transfer portal commitments set to join the team in January. What’s at stake on Wednesday? Nebraska is in the mix for a handful more recruits and some have planned times.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers

A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!

In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma. How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
Westside senior making history on the football field

Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Moving Veterans Forward is helping homeless veterans find a home for the holidays. Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs. Updated: 9 hours...
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects

BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
