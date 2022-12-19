Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
Husker Mash: Learning about the special teams and Blackshirts leaders; recruit rankings; a Red Bull transfer
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It wasn't only recruiting talk on Wednesday. We were able to pick a few thoughts from Matt Rhule on his coaching staff, including why Ed Foley was the man he chose as Nebraska's special teams coordinator.
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, reveals commitment decision
Malachi Coleman’s recruitment took a winding path. On Early Signing Day, Coleman officially revealed his final decision for his 2023 decision. At the end of the day, Coleman announced he is staying true to Nebraska, committing once again to the Huskers and the staff of head coach Matt Rhule. Coleman is a 4-star prospect and the top player out of Nebraska for the cycle.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.
Corn Nation
Transfer BOOM! Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has Committed to Nebraska.
This is a big get as Texas A&M’s Elijah Jeudy has committed to transfer to Nebraska. The defensive tackle was one of the most sought after prospects in the country coming out of high school. He was once committed to Georgia and ended up signing with Texas A&M. He...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Rhule: No guarantee NU transfers would be brought back
Matt Rhule doesn’t have one singular stance on dealing with players who leave Nebraska for the transfer portal and change their minds. He’s open to bringing some back. “To me it’s like anything in life,” Rhule said. “Anytime any of us say, ‘You know what, I’m done with something,’ you walk away from something — you walk away from buying a house, you walk away from taking a job — you kind of leave it in other people’s fate.”
Huskers make official the addition of QB Sims
Even while expected, it's always worth recognizing when the program itself makes a quarterback announcement official. Nebraska did so on Wednesday afternoon, with the notice that Jeff Sims is joining the program as had previously been reported. Injuries limited Sims' 2022 season to seven games, where he completed 58.5% of...
Signing Day announcement schedule for Nebraska targets
Nebraska football enters National Signing Day with 19 commitments from high school or junior college recruits and another four transfer portal commitments set to join the team in January. What’s at stake on Wednesday? Nebraska is in the mix for a handful more recruits and some have planned times.
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
abc27.com
CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Nebraska
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CD East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson has an unusual path to college football, as the lineman has committed to play at Nebraska. The senior just played a single year of football, but caught the eye of several Division I programs. After nine high school games, Carroll-Jackson made history, becoming the highest recruit ever from CD East.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
Corn Nation
BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!
In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma. How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
Football World Reacts To Matt Rhule's Coaching Staff Target
Matt Rhule is trying to make a big-time hire at Nebraska. According to FootballScoop, Rhule is trying to hire Arlington Martin High School head coach Bob Wager. The role that he would have is unknown at this time. Wager has been the head coach at Arlington Martin for the last...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
WOWT
Westside senior making history on the football field
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Moving Veterans Forward is helping homeless veterans find a home for the holidays. Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs. Updated: 9 hours...
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
