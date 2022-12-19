ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts

By George Stockburger, Dennis Owens
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account.

More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls.

“We have caucus money that are allocated every year in the budget and that’s the money we moved plain and simple,” said Cutler.

Questions do remain why that much money is sitting in something innocuously called the Legislative Data Processing Center.

Pennsylvania college student lands role in Netflix thriller

“It certainly shouldn’t be,” said Appropriations Chair Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery), “and I agree with you 100%. That’s the problem with the lack of transparency in this whole process and that’s what’s so disconcerting too about the raiding of these funds.”

Cutler says every move involving the money has been made in public, saying “those monies are documented every year in the budget that both sides negotiate and vote on.”

Eric Epstein of the government watchdog group “Rock the Capitol” says more needs to be done to monitor where money like this is going and coming from.

“We need to have a serious discussion about what money goes into the reserve, we call it ‘slush fund,’ and we need to cap it there needs to be a ceiling on that money.”

The legislative reserves are over $200 million, which all sides agree is necessary to fund themselves during a budget impasse.

“Where Governors have for the lack of a better word tried to starve out the legislature outlast their ability to fight when we’ve had budget disputes,” said Bradford.

But questions remain regarding the millions of dollars sitting in oddly named places, including how much money is needed and where is it kept?

“Why is there a legislative (Democrat) account, a legislative (Republican) account? It does because of instances like this really make one wonder ‘why can’t these guys get along in the same sandbox,'” said Bradford.

“The legislators are like children you need to have someone babysit them,” said Epstein. “That’s a significant amount of money.”

Cutler argues that because Republicans have been such good stewards of taxpayer money they’ve been able to build up a big surplus.

Comments / 25

Paula O'connor
3d ago

Couldn't give us the money allocated for us but yet they can stash 52 million dollars? That'll disappear never to be seen again.

Reply(11)
11
Noti Iton
3d ago

Cutler and his cronies can stash away over $50million. I wonder if their constituents realize that these unscrupulous politicians wouldn't allow them to get $2,000. Now the money has to be returned while Republicans are stuffing their coffures.

Reply
3
ray1600
2d ago

Why do the Legislators need any money in their account, it is all PENNSYLVANIA’S, money? It is time to do an audit and determine how much “WAM” there is and then spend it on Pennsylvanians!

Reply(1)
2
