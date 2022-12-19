Charles Thomas Smith, 84, of Copley, WV, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on December, 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Charles was born on Union Hill Road in Crawford on October 8, 1938, a son of the late Ralph Thomas Smith and Ressie Jane Lake Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles “Chuck” Thomas Smith Jr.; three brothers: Paul Edward Smith, Okey J. Smith, Darrell Junior Smith; one sister, Betty Smith; and one son-in-law, Teddy Webb.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO