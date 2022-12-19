Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee
West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
WDTV
North Marion defeats East Fairmont in top level girl’s basketball matchup
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees took on the North Marion Huskies in a top level matchup in class AAA on Wednesday. Highlights can be seen above.
WDTV
Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough
In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
WDTV
Charles Thomas Smith
Charles Thomas Smith, 84, of Copley, WV, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior on December, 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Charles was born on Union Hill Road in Crawford on October 8, 1938, a son of the late Ralph Thomas Smith and Ressie Jane Lake Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles “Chuck” Thomas Smith Jr.; three brothers: Paul Edward Smith, Okey J. Smith, Darrell Junior Smith; one sister, Betty Smith; and one son-in-law, Teddy Webb.
voiceofmotown.com
JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands 2023 3-Star Dual-Threat QB Sean Boyle
Currently the lone quarterback in the 2023 class for West Virginia, three-star Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play for West Virginia. Boyle is a relatively recent commit, he committed to West Virginia back on October 25, 2022, and is the only 2023 WVU...
WDTV
Percy Lee Clay
Percy Lee Clay, 86, of Fairmont passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 29, 1936 a son of the late Abraham and Dorothy Clay. Captain Percy Clay entered the United States Army on July 16,...
WDTV
December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students. Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he...
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
WDTV
Denzil Brown
Denzil Brown, 78 of Rock Cave, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home. He was born April 10, 1944 in Braxton County to the late Glenna Brown and John Smith and was a logger and timber cutter. He loved to hunt and fish; was a good mechanic;...
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Alleged Tucker County bank robber attempted theft at Utah bank earlier this year
A man charged with robbing a Tucker County bank on Tuesday had been charged previously with robbing a bank in Utah earlier this year.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave., near Crystal Springs on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
Driver collides with deer on Route 33
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle sustained significant front-end damage Wednesday after colliding with a deer on US Route 33. According to reports from Deputy Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, authorities responded to US 33 East at the front of Middle Mountain Archery for a single-vehicle accident.
Randolph County DUI checkpoint canceled
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
