Mississippi police shot and killed a woman who was holding a Walmart worker hostage in a tense caught-on-camera ordeal Wednesday. Corlunda McGinister, 21, was fatally shot by officers inside of the mega store’s Richland location after bizarrely pleading to speak with a news anchor while she held onto the petrified worker, according to authorities and footage of the incident. Richland police reported on social media Wednesday there was an “incident at Walmart involving a weapon” around 5:45 p.m., and then hours later issued another report that there was an “officer-involved shooting” inside the chain store. Footage circulating online showed...

RICHLAND, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO