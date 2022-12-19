ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
New York Post

Mississippi police fatally shoot woman holding Walmart worker hostage

Mississippi police shot and killed a woman who was holding a Walmart worker hostage in a tense caught-on-camera ordeal Wednesday. Corlunda McGinister, 21, was fatally shot by officers inside of the mega store’s Richland location after bizarrely pleading to speak with a news anchor while she held onto the petrified worker, according to authorities and footage of the incident. Richland police reported on social media Wednesday there was an “incident at Walmart involving a weapon” around 5:45 p.m., and then hours later issued another report that there was an “officer-involved shooting” inside the chain store. Footage circulating online showed...
RICHLAND, MS

