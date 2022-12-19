Read full article on original website
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He's been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm...
Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
Update on Road Conditions
Early Road Check: The round of scattered light snow that moved in overnight has already made roads for a few of our counties either mostly or completely covered in snow. As of 4:30AM, the worst is being reported across Jo-Daviess and Ogle counties. If you HAVE to be out and about, please allow for extra extra travel time and following distance.
Safety tips for shoveling snow
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents
Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year. Rockford holds memorial service...
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Highest Impacts Thursday Afternoon into Late Friday
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids
Keeping pets safe during bitter cold
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Third hearing on Illinois gun ban happening Tuesday
Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday will hear arguments on both sides of a bill that would ban a number of semiautomatic firearms and magazines that hold 10 more rounds. Third hearing on Illinois gun ban happening Tuesday. Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday will hear arguments on both sides of a bill that...
Jefferson's Tyler Gaines commits to NIU
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents. Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year.
See the breathtaking Sinnissippi Station display at Nicholas Conservatory
There is always such beautiful exhibits and displays at Nicholas Conservatory and the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display is no exception. The Sinnissippi Station is a miniature display with miniature Rockford landmarks and trains riding through the whole exhibit. The display is open until January 29th, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.
Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois 'assault weapon' ban
A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest dealer to raise concerns over a proposed "assault weapons" ban that would see several types of guns pulled from his shelves. Roscoe gun store takes aim at proposed Illinois ‘assault …. A gun store in Roscoe, Illinois, is the latest...
Winter Storm Warning for Jo Daviess County, Winter Storm Watch for the rest of the area
Temperatures Tuesday afternoon made it into the lower to mid 20s for most Stateline areas. Wind chills allowed temperatures to feel a bit cooler. The wind chill in Galena is already subzero as of 4:30pm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall Tuesday night much more than they have the last several...
Throwback Thursday Christmas pictures
We have absolutely loved seeing all of your throwback Christmas pics all month long. We also want to see your current Christmas pictures, send us your pics to GDS@Fox39.com.
Getting around town this holiday season with Stateline Mass Transit District
Nobody likes driving in holiday traffic or driving in the snow, but Stateline Mass Transit District is here to help everyone get around. Sharon Hecox, the executive director for Stateline Mass Transit District is telling us about the importance of public transportation especially during the holiday season. Sharon tells us...
Wine Wednesday: San Vicente Chianti Riserva 2018
Every Wednesday we’re showing off a bottle of wine from Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the San Vicente Chianti Riserva from 2018. This is a mid-range red wine and is perfect for all your holiday parties. Its best paired with salami, aged cheeses, and grilled meats. You can always pick up a bottle of the Wine Wednesday wine at Artale Wine Company.
