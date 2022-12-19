Read full article on original website
Ambrosio Angeles
2d ago
This case fits the same M,O, as the Case about a year and a half ago when a poor soul was abducted robbed murdered and both he and his vehicle were burnt ,this dude and his friends killed him to .
AZFamily
Vigil held to honor veteran killed in Phoenix
The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central...
Father Shot Dead While Looking At Christmas Lights With Family
Eduardo Uzueta, a 28-year-old with two young children, was killed in Phoenix, Arizona. Isaiah Joshua Nash, 19, has been charged with murder, police said.
AZFamily
AZFamily
Mesa man accused of trying to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in ritual
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa man performed a ritual to bring a dead woman back to life by stabbing her in the heart and then didn’t tell law enforcement about the body for days, new court records say. The incident happened last month, but 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson was arrested on Wednesday.
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
AZFamily
Police chase near Sacaton ends in rollover crash near MP 172
The pipelines will eventually carry water to more than 400,000 people with incoming shortages from the Colorado River. Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers AZFamily's...
AZFamily
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car
Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals. For decades PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been widely used in nonstick cookware. But in recent years, researchers have linked PFAS to a growing list of health problems, including liver damage, lower immunity in kids and certain cancers.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix taking down some bus shelters following spike in crime
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix continues to move forward with expanding and improving public transportation by allocating more than $30 billion to do it over the next couple of decades. Part of that plan involves creating more bus stops and shelters and shielding riders from the elements. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars.
AZFamily
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
LAVEEN, Ariz. - Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. Phoenix Police say the incident began on Dec. 21 when officers tried to pull over a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road. The driver refused to pull over and drove to a neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road.
Police involved in shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix
Phoenix police officers were reportedly involved in a shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.
Police investigating Indigenous people getting 'recruited' to check into Phoenix rehab centers
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Indigenous residents in Northern Arizona are allegedly being targeted by people trying to take them to behavioral health centers in the Phoenix area, police say. Sgt. Rowland Dash with the Navajo Police Department said he's never seen anything like this before. The situation came to...
AZFamily
Family, loved ones mourn life of murdered Army veteran during vigil in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of people with broken hearts gathered around the growing memorial for Army veteran David Navidad-Parra near the corner of 45th Avenue and Coronado Road on Wednesday evening. Their pain was comforted with hugs and prayer. All of them remembered Navidad-Parra for the man he was....
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
KOLD-TV
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform deployed a grappler, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
