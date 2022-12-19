ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today

The NFL world was highly critical of the league's referees after an improbable comeback attempt was almost completed by the Commanders on "Sunday Night Football," only to be doomed by some highly-questionable flags. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden even got in on the fun; floating the idea of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Wasn't Afraid of Santa but Was Scared of the Chiefs Mascot

“We have to make sure we keep him away from her until she gets older,” the Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked in an interview on Tuesday Sterling Skye Mahomes was quite the VIP at the recent Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party.  Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 22-month-old daughter to the event where she got to meet two very special guests: Santa Claus and the Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf aka Wolfie.  "It was awesome," Patrick said of his little girl meeting Santa on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo

Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the bold decision to free Griner in a prisoner swap with the Russian government that also freed convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner’s welcome home party on a military base outside San Antonio, Texas, included a barbecue and a Christmas tree. Her Read more... The post Brittney Griner gets horrible response at welcome home party appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PopSugar

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Are Parents of 2 — See the First Pic of Their Newborn Son

NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have lots to celebrate, and not just related to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's winning season. The couple — who tied the knot back in March — recently welcomed their second child together, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, after previously announcing they were expecting in May. The birth of their baby boy comes over a year after they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February 2021.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Uses 2 Words To Describe His Wild Play

Patrick Mahomes is well known for his ability to make something out of nothing. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is one of the most innovative talents to ever take the NFL gridiron. And during Sunday's overtime win over the Houston Texans, he made yet another play to further that reputation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31

Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program

It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Veteran Quarterback Signing

Just a few weeks ago it looked like the Tennessee Titans were one of the best teams in the league - not just the AFC. However, a recent losing skid has the Titans in danger of missing the playoff. Tennessee still holds a one-game advantage over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but needs a win this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing

Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo was fired earlier this month after 15 seasons. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brian Newberry. Niumatalolo's dismissal sparked controversy, as the 57-year-old coach claims he was fired in the immediate aftermath of his team's loss to Army on Dec. 10. "I try not...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

The Spun

