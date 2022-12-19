ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances

SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today

Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Lincoln County changes racist road name

A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Need some firewood?

The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley

There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
kezi.com

Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy