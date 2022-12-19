Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
watchstadium.com
Breaking Down Oregon’s Big Signing Day
Dan Lanning and Oregon were able to flip multiple players on National Signing Day. Greg Biggins discusses the players the Ducks landed.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
watchstadium.com
How UCLA Flipped Dante Moore From Oregon
UCLA’s recruiting class was headlined by flipping five-start QB Dante Moore from Oregon. Greg Biggins joins the show to discuss what that means for Chip Kelly.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
KUOW
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners vote unanimously to name road east of Waldport after black homesteader, Louis Southworth
A unanimous vote by Lincoln County commissioners to change the racist name of a road four miles east of Waldport brought applause from a handful of people in the audience at their meeting Wednesday, their second on the topic. Commissioners last week held a hearing on whether to change the...
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Christmas weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Sunday is Christmas Day. But the holiday is observed in many places on Monday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Some will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will not run Monday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Monday; federal...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Need some firewood?
The McKenzie Watershed Council's Firewood Program is helping rural Lane County residents with their heating needs this winter. The program began in December of 2021, spurred in part to help those affected by the Holiday Farm Fire. It has now expanded to include more of the McKenzie River area communities, helping residents in need with firewood harvested from private properties in the burnzone.
klcc.org
Changeable winter weather hits the South Willamette Valley
There’s some tricky weather on tap for holiday travelers in the South Willamette Valley over the next few days. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our area from noon Thursday to 7:00am Friday. Andy Bryant is a forecaster with the agency. He told KLCC,...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
kezi.com
Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
Comments / 0