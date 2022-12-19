yep it's his fault the defense can't tackle and the RB is fragile and the QB is an old relic
Well his team was up 33-0 @ halftime and you loss the game 🤔doesn't help having Matty Ice on the team 😕 If the coach gets fired Matty Ice 🧊 should see the door 🚪 as well 😄
This is not the first time Matty Ice has been involved in a major collapse!!! of a game! and as for the coach this is what happens when you go TOOOO Conservative!!! so what! if was 33-0 at halftime you got to knock your opponent out!!! plain and simple!!! he should be fired!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
You’ll Never Believe Who the Vikings Signed at QB
Lamar Jackson Should Never Play for the Ravens Again
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Suspended Today
Football World Reacts To Controversial Head Coach Firing
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
2 Schools Reportedly Offered Drake Maye $5 Million To Leave North Carolina
Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
LeSean McCoy Calls Dak Prescott “Ass” On Live TV: Watch
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 39