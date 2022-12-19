ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 39

BidenBlows
3d ago

yep it's his fault the defense can't tackle and the RB is fragile and the QB is an old relic

Reply(5)
9
Hakim El-Amin
3d ago

Well his team was up 33-0 @ halftime and you loss the game 🤔doesn't help having Matty Ice on the team 😕 If the coach gets fired Matty Ice 🧊 should see the door 🚪 as well 😄

Reply(1)
4
Reddogg67
3d ago

This is not the first time Matty Ice has been involved in a major collapse!!! of a game! and as for the coach this is what happens when you go TOOOO Conservative!!! so what! if was 33-0 at halftime you got to knock your opponent out!!! plain and simple!!! he should be fired!

Reply
2
 

The Spun

The Spun

