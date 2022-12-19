Former three-time Super Bowl champ arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in California

Read full article on original website
Steelers Hall of Famer, N.J. native Franco Harris dead at 72, days before 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception
KDKA in Pittsburgh reports former Steelers running back and New Jersey native Franco Harris is dead at the age of 72. No cause of death has been reported, according to Pro Football Talk. Harris, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and helped the Steelers...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner learns frustrating reality of being one of NFL’s top corners: ‘I take that personal’
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner insisted all of last week that it was just another game as he prepared to face the team he grew up watching: the Detroit Lions. But the day before the game, as he got calls from friends and family from his hometown of Detroit, he decided it was a little bit more than that.
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New York Jets Thursday (12-22-22) | How to get it
JACKSONVILLE (6-8) at NEW YORK JETS (7-7) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Jaguars 26-21 on Dec. 26, 2021, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jaguars beat Cowboys 40-34 in OT; Jets lost to Lions 20-17 JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING...
