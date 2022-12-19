ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shoveling snow can be dangerous for your health: What you need to know

DETROIT – Depending on your age and health history, you may want to avoid shoveling snow. Each year, shoveling snow sends more than 11,000 people to the hospital. While most have orthopedic (back) injuries, 7% of people have cardiac problems, and many of these are heart attacks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
MICHIGAN STATE
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
Keep kids busy during the holiday break

The holidays are here, and that means school is, or will soon be out for many kids in Metro Detroit. Many parents struggle during this time to find childcare or coming up with ways to keep kids busy. The YMCA has a solution for this, offering several programs for kids and adults.
Live stream now on Local 4+: What to know about winter storm in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Join Christy McDonald and Local 4 team coverage of the incoming winter storm in Southeast Michigan, with the latest forecast update, what to expect with the storm, and how to best prepare. Watch our live winter storm special on Local 4+ in the video player below...
Michigan reports 14,323 new COVID cases, 149 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,323 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,046 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,977,727, including 40,657 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affected by pre-Christmas winter storm

DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
DETROIT, MI
Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here

Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI
Winter storm headed for Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when

4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
LOUISIANA STATE
Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time

With severe winter weather expected in Metro Detroit right before the Christmas holiday weekend, travel could get a little dicey. That goes for flying, too. If you’re flying out of, or into, Detroit Metro Airport on Friday or Saturday, you should expect the possibility of delays or even cancellations. Here’s how you can track delays in real-time:
DETROIT, MI
Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis

LOUISIANA STATE
Track live radar: Watch the winter storm move through Michigan

4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan will be under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected across the area, with dangerously low temps and wind gusts powerful enough to knock out power.
MICHIGAN STATE
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm warning takes effect in SE Michigan

4Warn Weather – A dangerous winter storm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan right before the Christmas holiday weekend -- and it’ll make travel both tricky and treacherous. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow...
MICHIGAN STATE

