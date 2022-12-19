Read full article on original website
Shoveling snow can be dangerous for your health: What you need to know
DETROIT – Depending on your age and health history, you may want to avoid shoveling snow. Each year, shoveling snow sends more than 11,000 people to the hospital. While most have orthopedic (back) injuries, 7% of people have cardiac problems, and many of these are heart attacks, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month
This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
Morning 4: Here’s the latest pre-Christmas winter storm forecast for SE Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Dangerous winter storm starts with rain Thursday before snow, wind, cold hit early Friday in SE Michigan. Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations:...
Keep kids busy during the holiday break
The holidays are here, and that means school is, or will soon be out for many kids in Metro Detroit. Many parents struggle during this time to find childcare or coming up with ways to keep kids busy. The YMCA has a solution for this, offering several programs for kids and adults.
Live stream now on Local 4+: What to know about winter storm in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Join Christy McDonald and Local 4 team coverage of the incoming winter storm in Southeast Michigan, with the latest forecast update, what to expect with the storm, and how to best prepare. Watch our live winter storm special on Local 4+ in the video player below...
Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
With a winter storm warning taking effect on Thursday night, we’re expecting some school closures around Metro Detroit on Friday. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally...
Michigan reports 14,323 new COVID cases, 149 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,323 new cases of COVID-19 and 149 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,046 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,977,727, including 40,657 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,963,404 cases and 40,508 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
US airlines waive rebooking fees for flights affected by pre-Christmas winter storm
DETROIT – A dangerous winter storm is heading for Michigan just before Christmas, but the Great Lakes State is not the only one impacted. Forecasters are predicting heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across the U.S. -- from the Plains and the Midwest to the East Coast -- Thursday through Saturday this week. The severe weather will certainly disrupt holiday travel over the next several days.
Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here
Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit
It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
Michigan health department office in Macomb County closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building in Macomb County is closed Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the structure Wednesday night. Officials reported Wednesday that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 “due...
Michigan State Police, command centers gear up for weekend snowstorm ahead of Christmas holiday
The video coming out of west Michigan was ugly, which is why the Michigan State Police is on standby with extra troopers ready to go if needed. “We’re going to have extra troopers on standby,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We gauge it as it goes.”. It...
Winter storm headed for Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when
4Warn Weather – So many of you read and found useful my article on Tuesday that, for simplicity, I will keep the same format with updated information. The bottom line is that there is no chance that this storm will miss us. Some of the severest winter conditions that we have experienced in a long time will hit the area just before Christmas, causing very dangerous travel conditions, not to mention possible power outages (some will be without heat as bitter cold arctic air streams in).
Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time
With severe winter weather expected in Metro Detroit right before the Christmas holiday weekend, travel could get a little dicey. That goes for flying, too. If you’re flying out of, or into, Detroit Metro Airport on Friday or Saturday, you should expect the possibility of delays or even cancellations. Here’s how you can track delays in real-time:
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
Updated winter storm snow predictions, timeline for Metro Detroit: In-depth forecast, analysis
Here’s how road commissions are preparing for the incoming snowstorm in Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Because Metro Detroit faces the prospect of not just snow but ice before the snow even hits, clearing the roads will be challenging, and driving is likely to be treacherous. The most problematic issue facing local road commissions ahead of the winter weather moving in Thursday...
Track live radar: Watch the winter storm move through Michigan
4Warn Weather – Southeast Michigan will be under a winter storm warning through Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected across the area, with dangerously low temps and wind gusts powerful enough to knock out power.
LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm warning takes effect in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – A dangerous winter storm is expected to hit Southeast Michigan right before the Christmas holiday weekend -- and it’ll make travel both tricky and treacherous. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday night through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow...
Blizzard warning in effect for West, Northern Michigan with 12-18+ inches of snow possible
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning ahead of the holiday weekend, parts of Western and Northern Michigan are bracing for a blizzard. Blizzard conditions are expected as rain converts to snow on Thursday evening. Here’s what the National Weather Service in Grand...
