Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bassitt bets on himself, Toronto with deal to pitch for only MLB team in Canada
The Blue Jays are the only team in the major leagues in Canada. Chris Bassitt gained an entire country of potential fans, along with a few bucks by signing a contract to pitch for Toronto. His payday fell in an offseason of robust spending throughout the industry. ...
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas Wants to Know: How did the Eagles become the Cowboys’ biggest rival?
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL. But how did the Eagles surpass the Giants and the Commanders as Dallas’ primary rival?
