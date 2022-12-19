Read full article on original website
The 13 best last-minute holiday deals right now on Dell laptops and PCs
Dell's holiday deals have been off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, has savings of more than $1,500. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less...
Gifting a Switch this year? Grab the SanDisk MicroSD storage for only $20
As a gamer, there's nothing cooler than finding a Nintendo Switch under the Christmas tree this holiday season. However, one major component to grabbing that Switch as a gift is the additional storage needed to install games on the device. Fear not, for if you still need to pick up this piece, Best Buy has you covered with a deal. Right now, you can pick up the SanDisk Ultra PLUS 256GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for only $20 -- half off the original retail price.
This $70 1TB portable storage drive on Amazon is a deal you shouldn't miss
As our world becomes increasingly digital with everything from our games to our work lives held in an electronic format, we could all do with some extra storage space now and then. However, truly portable options that can be thrown into a bag and taken with us rather than taking...
The HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop just dropped to $400
Fast speeds, portable design, and loads of memory are just a few of the features this HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop provides, but it doesn't stop there. With over 12 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256 GB SSD, you get 15x faster performance than a normal hard drive while having plenty of bandwidth to run all you favorite apps at once.
Best Buy's Last-Minute Sale has every kind of gift you need
Running behind on holiday shopping this year? Best Buy is to the rescue. Through tomorrow, you can save hundreds of items across their website. Because there are so many deals, we've rounded up the best ones available right now. You'll want to add it to your cart and check out ASAP. Not only is stock low, but you'll want to get these in time for your gift exchange, and time is running out.
Microsoft Teams Premium preview is now ready to test, and these are the features coming
Microsoft's AI-enhanced Teams Premium subscription is now available in preview as a limited trial for commercial customers. Microsoft announced the Teams Premium add-on for $10 per user per month in October and is now ready to test some of the additional features with commercial customers. The Teams Premium add-on includes...
19 solid laptops for everyone on your holiday list (including one for $179)
The holiday season is fast approaching and before we know it, Christmas will be here. While the holidays are about appreciating our friends and family, there can be a financial element, too: With the cost of living and economic turmoil, many of us are saving our dollars where we can.
The Eufy 2C security camera bundle is $130 off right now
It's common to gift headphones, laptops, and even televisions during the holidays, but you can also give the gift of peace of mind. Right now, the Eufy 2C security camera bundle is on sale for $130 off the original price. You can score this camera system for only $300. The...
Linux-based tablets: Pine64 says its PineTab 2 tablet is a 'complete' redesign
Pine64 has announced it is making the Linux-based PineTab 2, which is the successor to the original PineTab that didn't make it through the post-pandemic chip shortage. Pine64, which makes numerous developer-friendly pieces of kit, is billing the PineTab 2 as much more than just a specifications upgrade due to its new design, including a metal chassis that has two "snap-tabs" for easily releasing the back to access internals for repairs and upgrades.
Take a look at Lenovo's updated ThinkPad X1 laptop
Lenovo has showed off its forthcoming ThinkPad X1 laptops that will feature Intel's latest Core CPUs and recycled materials when they arrive next year. The tech giant has showcased the high-end, 14-inch display ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, as well as the 13-inch display ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3.
How to add your HomePod to the Home app and Wi-Fi
Using my HomePod Mini as my smart home hub comes with its rewards and challenges, but one thing is for certain: It's a great complement to any Apple ecosystem. The HomePod Mini is a small, spherical smart speaker that works as a hub for HomeKit, Apple's smart home system. Beyond...
The best e-ink tablet I've tested was not made by Amazon or ReMarkable
My lifestyle requires constant travel -- from visiting family to catching flights to the Southern hemisphere, I'm never in one place for long. So when I heard about the Onyx Boox Tab Ultra, the company's latest e-ink tablet that featured a portable digital scanner, I immediately jumped at the chance to take it with me on the go.
Apple has changed its high-end Mac Pro hardware plans, says report
It's been two years since Apple said its transition from Intel to its own Arm-based silicon would be complete, but the high-end Mac Pro still hasn't moved off Intel. As ZDNET's David Gewirtz recently noted, the 2019 Mac Pro desktop is now the last Intel-only machine in Apple's line-up. It's questionable how many people would buy it, but it's also the only model that supports up to 1.5TB RAM with expansion slots.
Immersive AR for consumers is 'five or so' years away, says Magic Leap CEO
A viable market for consumer use of augmented reality, where simulated images are overlaid on one's view of the world, as by goggles, is probably five years away, according to Peggy Johnson, chief executive officer of Magic Leap, the pioneering maker of AR gear. "If I had to guess, I...
TikTok gives users another small peek into its algorithm's powerful mechanics
When scrolling the bottomless pit of videos on your TikTok #ForYou page, you've probably seen a video that makes you wonder, "What am I watching that would make this weird video show up on my For You page?" Today, TikTok announced that you can find the answer to that question...
What are the best over-ear headphones, and which are best for exercise?
Wireless headphones may be all the rage these days, but there's still plenty to be said about over-ear headphones. You can slip away from stress and the pressure of the outside world and lose yourself in some of the best audio available. Change the way you listen with more immersive...
5 ways AirTags can simplify your life (beyond tracking keys)
How many times a week do you ask yourself "Where did I put my (insert lost item here)?" I know my daily tally is too high to even count. Fortunately, my most essential tech gadgets have built-in tracking capabilities, but what about the devices that don't?. Apple AirTags' thin, pocket-sized...
12 best kitchen tools: Bring food-making tech into your gift mix this season
Cooking is more than mixing ingredients together -- it's a way to express love. Whether you're spending time in the kitchen with family or hosting a dinner party for friends, food unites people in the experience of creating, sharing, and tasting. What better way to express your appreciation this holiday...
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just dropped by $50 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
When it comes to music, I don't want anything getting in the way of me jamming to my favorite songs. That's not a worry with these AirPods Pro 2nd generation headphones that are currently discounted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Apple products, especially top-class AirPods Pro, rarely see a price this low. This holiday season is the best time to get your hands on a pair of these earbuds, while the deal lasts.
How to upgrade Opera connections from HTTP to HTTPS
You've certainly heard of HTTP. Every web address starts with HTTP. Once upon a time, you had to type the HTTP for addresses. Now, you can just type www.zdnet.com and everything works as expected. But did you know that HTTP isn't the only protocol? There's also HTTPS, which is the...
