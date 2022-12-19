ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg library closes for the week to resolve heating issues

By Lici Beveridge, Hattiesburg American
The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County announced it closed early Monday afternoon because of heating issues.

The Hattiesburg branch will remain closed until after Christmas.

The Petal branch will continue regular operations through Thursday and will be closed Friday, Saturday and Monday for the holidays.

For more information on the Hattiesburg library's reopening, visit the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/hattlibrary.

