26 New Revealing Details Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shared In The Second Installment Of Their Netflix Docuseries

Warning: This article contains mention of suicidal ideation, which may be difficult for some to read.

The second installment of Harry & Meghan , the tell-all docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sharing their story in their own words, recently premiered.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

While Part 1 of the documentary covered the couple's early lives and love story through their engagement, the second half picked up at their wedding and followed the couple through everything from Meghan's pregnancies to an emotional lawsuit against the Daily Mail to their decision to step down as working royals.

Here are 26 details the couple revealed in the second installment of Harry & Meghan :

1. Harry said he knew that they had to have a large wedding. "[As] Diana’s boy, there was an expectation to have a public wedding," he said. "It was like, 'Mission complete with William, now let’s see if this goes the distance with Harry,' and then we can actually go, 'Job done.'" Meghan added that on the day of their nuptials, she didn't know how she was able to remain so calm.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

After Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, decided that he wasn't attending the wedding, Meghan decided to ask then-Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle. "Harry’s dad is very charming, and I said to him, 'I’ve lost my dad in this,'" she said. "Him as my father-in-law was really important to me. I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes. The whole thing was surreal." Both Meghan and Harry said that the chaos of such a public wedding faded away once Meghan headed down the aisle. "The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us," Harry said.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

2. Kingdom Choir, the gospel choir that performed during the wedding, became one of the most talked about aspects of the day. "There wasn’t too much pushback on that," Harry said. "Everyone was like, 'Gospel choir, wonderful idea. That’s great.'" Harry added that his father helped them secure the performers. Serena Williams, one of the couple's close friends, said that she loved the addition of the choir. "To have her culture represented in that wedding — amazing, I loved it," she said. "I thought it was really courageous and breaking boundaries, but not trying to."

3. Many noted how the marriage represented a potential shift in the portrayal of the royal family. James Holt, the executive director of the couple's Archewell Foundation, said that if the royal family’s story were a novel, it would be at this point in history that someone like Meghan should be "written in." He added that the family needed "a boost of energy, a modernization that would speak to a new generation of people," and believed that Meghan could be that force.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

4. Both Harry and Meghan said that living in Nottingham Cottage, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, wasn't as glamorous as one might expect. "As far as people were concerned, we were living in a palace," Harry said. "We were. In a cottage, on palace grounds." Meghan added, "It was just a chapter in our lives where I don’t think anyone could believe what it was actually like behind the scenes." The couple shared that Oprah Winfrey came over for tea and reportedly joked that no one would believe what their living quarters were actually like.

Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson / Getty Images

5. Shortly after the wedding, Meghan embarked on her first official outing with Queen Elizabeth II, which she said went very well. “I treated her as my husband’s grandma, knowing that, of course, there has to be a completely different sense of propriety and whatnot in public," Meghan said. "When we got into the car between engagements, she had a blanket and she put it over my knees, and we’re sitting in the car with this blanket and I thought, I recognize and respect and see that you are the Queen, but in this moment, I’m so grateful that there’s a grandmother figure, because that feels like family. "

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The engagement fell on the first anniversary of the Grenfell fire , during which an apartment complex in London with a majority-immigrant population burned to the ground, killing 72 people and displacing hundreds of others. Meghan had become close with many of the survivors, who ran a community kitchen. "Over the course of eight or nine months, I just kept going back and visiting them," she said. "I loved these women so much." When Meghan learned that they were having funding issues, she spearheaded the production of a charity cookbook , with the proceeds going to the Hubb Community Kitchen. The launch marked Meghan's first official speech as a member of the royal family.

Gurbuz Binici / Getty Images

6. In October 2018, Harry and Meghan went to Australia for their first official royal tour. "Looking back on it now, [I'm] amazed we managed to do what we did," Harry said. Meghan, who was pregnant during the tour, shared that her early pregnancy added another layer of difficulty to an already "rigorous" schedule. The couple decided to reveal Meghan's pregnancy while abroad because she was starting to show. When they returned from the tour, both Harry and Meghan appeared to be becoming increasingly popular.

Pool / WireImage

However, according to several of the couple's friends who appeared in the docuseries, their newfound popularity was "a turning point." As more positive coverage about the couple arose, they alleged that others in the family tried to stifle them. “The issue is, when someone who’s marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people," Harry said. "It shifts the balance because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers."

Pool / Getty Images

7. Shortly after the tour, Meghan appeared on the front page of a newspaper after an event that Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals had also attended. After Meghan expressed her discomfort about being selected for media coverage over other royals, Harry shared with Meghan that his mother reportedly struggled with the same thing. In Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview , she discussed the pressures of appearing more popular than "born royals." James Holt added that once people saw the popularity and media attention Harry and Meghan were getting, “the aim was to put them in a box or make them irrelevant.”

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Soon, tabloid stories criticizing Meghan for everything from holding her baby bump to eating avocados began to swirl. According to the documentary, many of the things that Meghan was being condemned for were things that Kate Middleton had previously received praise for. "It’s bizarre, and there were maybe like 25 examples," Harry said. "It’s literally the same thing. It’s the off-the-shoulder dress, it’s the same fruit. This is how it’s covered for her, and this is how it’s covered for her. If you don’t see the difference and understand why it’s being reported that way, then I can’t help you." Meghan was even dubbed "Duchess Difficult" and "Monster Markle."

John Phillips / Getty Images

Harry said that he believed a lot of the negative media coverage stemmed from Meghan being mixed race. "So many people expect racism to really just be the n-word," he said, pointing out that articles attempting to connect Meghan to drug abuse and terrorism had racist connotations. Some outlets even used photos of Meghan working with the women affected by the Grenfell fire to claim that she was helping members of ISIS. "I had still been under the delusion that if it was in a tabloid, no one believed it," Meghan said. "Then we had a walkabout in Liverpool, and there was a group of women. One of them said to me, 'What you’re doing to your father’s not right.' It was the first time that I went, 'Oh my god. People actually believe this stuff.' And then my entire center was rocked to its core."

Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

8. Harry compared the negative media coverage to the way his mother, Princess Diana, had been treated by the press. "Back in the day, my mum was in the back of the car between engagements in floods of tears, and my dad’s saying, 'Almost there,' and 30 seconds to wipe the tears away, slap on some makeup, and then the door opens, and smile, everything’s fine." Abigail Spencer, a friend who worked with Meghan on Suits , said Meghan was "disappearing inside herself" because of the constant barrage of negative media coverage.

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

As a result, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts. "It was like, all of this will stop if I’m not here," she said. "That was the scariest thing about it. It was such clear thinking." Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, added that hearing that was incredibly difficult. "That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad, but to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit, that she would actually think of not wanting to be here, that’s not an easy one for a mom to hear," she said. "I can’t protect her. [Harry] can’t protect her."

Max Mumby / Getty Images

In the documentary, Harry admitted that he doesn't think he handled Meghan's suicidal thoughts properly. "I felt angry and ashamed," he said. "I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. What took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about, 'What are people gonna think if we don’t go to this event? We’re gonna be late.' And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give." Meghan added that she wanted to seek treatment but was forbidden to by the royal family.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Harry added that several family members allegedly told him that they had been treated the same way by the press and had pushed through it on their own. "If you strip all that away and say, 'Okay, fine, it was exactly the same,' do we still believe that she should have just sucked it up like other members of the family? Or does one think that maybe it’s about time that we stopped?"

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

9. Harry revealed that the communications teams of individual members of the royal family would allegedly work against one another, offering stories about one member so long as the press wouldn't report negative stories about another. He added that he and William had once agreed not to allow their offices to continue this practice, and was shocked when he saw that William's employees had allegedly offered stories about Harry and Meghan in order to squash negative press about William and Kate. "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading," Harry said. "To see my brother’s office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never, ever do, that was heartbreaking."

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

10. Meghan said that it felt as if they were in a shrinking bubble, with everything being controlled by the royal family. "I couldn’t even text my friends a photo," she revealed. In an attempt to combat Meghan's negative media attention, five of her close friends went to People magazine and offered an exclusive interview. Abigail said they wanted to position Meghan as a person, and not just "a public figure."

USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the same friends had decided to throw Meghan "an intimate baby shower" in New York City. The event drew criticism for its alleged costs. "It was so wrong," Meghan said. "These independent, strong, successful women choose to use their own money, and it’s not taxpayer money, to throw a party for their friend from a place of love. Why are you taking such a beautiful moment and trying to ruin it?"

Raymond Hall / GC Images

11. In the weeks before giving birth, Meghan said she attempted to coordinate the details for the royal photo-call . While most royal women debuted their newborns on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London just hours after giving birth, Meghan had reservations about continuing the tradition. "I had been really worried going into that labor, because I’m older and I didn’t know if I’d have to have a C-section," she said. "I had a very long-standing relationship with my doctor, and that’s who I trusted with my pregnancy." Her doctor worked at London's Portland Hospital, so Meghan asked if she could do the photo-call there instead. Her request was denied because it would allegedly be too difficult to block off that portion of the street.

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Instead of the typical photo-call, Meghan and Harry decided to reveal their son, Archie, at the palace in the days following his birth, a decision that the British press called selfish. "The amount of abuse that we got — especially you, but both of us — for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter was incredible," Harry said to Meghan. He also detailed seeing disturbing social media posts about their newborn son. "Someone in the media posted a photograph of a couple with a chimp, and at the top it said, 'Royal baby leaves hospital.'" Doria added that the family had been stripped of any semblance of privacy. "It was almost like it’s not your child, it’s the institution’s child," she said.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

12. In October 2019, Harry, Meghan, and Archie went to South Africa on their first royal tour as a family of three. While in Africa, the couple agreed to film a palace-sanctioned documentary about the tour. On the final evening, ITV journalist Tom Bradby asked Meghan to open up about her physical and mental health since joining the royal family. “Any woman...especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," Meghan said. "You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s just — thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." When Tom asked if that response meant Meghan was not okay, she said, "Yes."

Pool / WireImage

“I was just really grateful that someone seemed to ask me something like I was a human being," she said. "I guess I just never thought they’d even use it in the documentary … I had no idea that was gonna be the thing that traveled around the world." Meghan's candid comments spawned the trending hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan and appeared to strike a chord among women, mothers, and people of color. "No one in the family speaks that openly, apart from one person, my mum," Harry said. "From an institutional perspective, there was something wrong with her, as opposed to the environment or the system which we were part of."

Despite the support on social media, Harry said there was a direct contrast when it came to how the British press covered her commentary. "The fallout was bonkers," he said. "Every single front page in the UK was very different to what the general public’s reaction was. When you would expect support from the people closest, we got the opposite." Both Harry and Meghan said the coverage served as a catalyst for some "difficult conversations" regarding their role in the royal family. "I realized that I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," she said.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

13. Meghan said that her relationship with her father became increasingly strained following her wedding. "My dad started doing these interviews, mostly saying things about me," she said. "It was incredibly painful. The world is watching this drama play out. Then he started criticizing the royal family. It was very embarrassing for the family. It was a problem that needed to be solved, and they wanted me to fix it." After asking Queen Elizabeth for advice, Meghan said, she decided to write a letter expressing her feelings to her father, adding that she took "great lengths" to get the letter to her father discreetly.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Despite Meghan's attempts to ensure that the letter remained private, it was soon published in the Daily Mail. "It was horrendous," she said. "You want to print my letter, which you know you can’t do legally, but you want to print it and paint a completely different picture of who I am and my relationship with my dad." Harry added that he believed the tabloid felt empowered to print the letter because they knew the royal family would encourage Harry and Meghan to avoid taking legal action. After months of reportedly being brushed off by the royals, the couple decided to seek their own legal advice.

Pool / Getty Images

Many believed that Meghan became the palace's "scapegoat." Jenny Afia, the couple's lawyer, added, "I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from members of the palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people’s agendas." With the guidance of their lawyer, the couple sued the Daily Mail. "That litigation was the catalyst probably for all of the unraveling," Meghan said. The lawsuit persisted for years. Meghan alleged that the Mail attempted to get her email and phone records pertaining to specific words and phrases, including "I love you," "Archie," "William," "Kate," and "Africa," even though Archie hadn't even been born when the letter had been published.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

In early 2021, the court ruled in Meghan's favor, but the paper filed an appeal while continuing to publish negative stories about Meghan and Harry. "The press will never settle," Harry said. "My mum always said, 'If they’re writing crap about you in the tabloids, you’re probably doing the right thing.' I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for." Both Meghan and Harry expressed feelings of hurt after learning that one of William's staff members gave a witness statement to the Mail. "I’m not gonna say anything because it’s your brother, but it’s so obvious," Meghan said. In December 2021, there was another ruling in Meghan and Harry's favor.

Victoria Jones / AFP via Getty Images

14. In December 2019, the couple made the decision to spend the holidays in Canada, breaking from the royal tradition of spending Christmas with the Queen. "I just loved being there. It was just so peaceful," Meghan said. "You could breathe for a minute." Harry said the getaway gave them the space they needed to consider what they needed to do next in terms of their relationship with the royal family. After they learned that paparazzi had reportedly trailed them to Vancouver Island, Harry said they agreed that something needed to change, and wanted to develop a relationship with the institution that "protect[ed] us and our mental health and our well-being."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

15. In January 2020, Harry told his father that he and Meghan had come up with a plan: They would move to Canada while "continuing [their] work through the Commonwealth to support the Queen." Harry noted that they were willing to fund their work in Canada on their own. "We really wanted to remove the supposed public interest argument that the press had over every element of our lives," he said. "Their argument was, 'If you have even 1% of public [money] funding any part of your life, then we can basically claim public interest. We can invade your privacy on everything because you have public funds supporting you."

WPA Pool / Getty Images

Harry also revealed that he and Meghan had considered moving two other times. In 2018, they had proposed moving to New Zealand, while in 2019, the couple had gotten plans to move to South Africa approved by the palace, but their proposal fell through after it became public. Meghan emphasized the necessity of getting out of England to conduct royal duties. "The job is a lot of cause-driven work," she said. "There’s an asset in having a woman of color when you have 50-plus Commonwealth countries, the majority of which are people of color."

Pool / Getty Images

Charles reportedly asked Harry and Meghan to put the plans for their proposed move to Canada in writing, but Harry said he was hesitant to do so after their plans to move to South Africa had been leaked the year before. Harry said he finally agreed to email the plans to Charles. “In one of those, I mentioned that, you know, if this wasn’t going to work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles, if need be," he added. He also claimed that he called Queen Elizabeth II to discuss his intentions, and said they planned to meet on Jan. 6. However, Harry claimed that as he was boarding his plane back to the UK, he received a message that said he was not permitted to speak to his grandmother. "This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict, because they’re blocking you from seeing the Queen, but really, what they’re doing is blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother," Meghan said.

John Stillwell / Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Later that day, their plans to move to Canada became public. "His dad said, 'Put it in writing.' He did, and just five days later, it was on the front page of a newspaper," Meghan said. Harry added that he suspected that his father was behind the leak because the stories mentioned that they would be willing to give up their titles. "That was the giveaway," he said. "Our story, our life, literally got taken away from underneath us." At that point, Harry and Meghan both knew they had to release a statement revealing that they were stepping back from royal duties. Harry also rejected the idea that he blindsided the Queen with their statement. "This would never happen. I have so much respect for her."

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

16. Shortly after the statement was released, Meghan went back to Canada to reunite with Archie. After she was gone, the royal family agreed to meet with Harry. "Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion about the future of your life when the stakes are this high, and you as the mom and the wife and the target in many regards aren’t invited to have a seat at the table," Meghan said. Although Harry said the meeting was positioned as a discussion, he quickly learned it wasn't. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in." The meeting ended without a concrete decision about the couple's future.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen Vax Live

17. Harry added that the hardest part of the entire meeting was the effect it had on his relationship with his brother, Prince William. "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side," he said. "Part of that, I get. That’s his inheritance, so to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution."

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Later that day, a story that William had bullied Meghan and Harry out of the family appeared in a tabloid. "Once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family," he said. "I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang [Meghan] and I told her, and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours, they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Both Meghan and Harry claimed that was the moment when they decided they wanted to stop being working royals.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

18. The couple's departure from the royal family was soon dubbed "Megxit," even though Harry said Meghan was not the catalyst for their choice. "How predictable is it that the woman is to be blamed for the decision of a couple," he said. "In fact, it was my decision. She never asked to leave. I had to see it for myself, but it’s misogyny at its best." A company called Bot Sentinel found that 70% of about 114,000 analyzed tweets came from just 83 accounts, with the hateful content reaching about 17 million people. Christopher Bouzy, the company's CEO, called the Twitter campaign against the couple a highly coordinated attack run by "housewives...these are middle-aged Caucasian women creating just constant attacks."

Gareth Fuller - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Christopher also said that his company allegedly learned that Samantha Markle, Meghan's estranged half sister, was behind one of the accounts that frequently contributed to the online harassment, and had even had her account suspended at one point. “According to Samantha Markle’s attorney, Samantha’s Twitter account has never been ‘suspended’ but was instead ‘hacked,’ resulting in ‘imposter accounts’ made by third parties to defame his client," text on the screen read.

Sunrise / Via youtube.com

Harry also claimed that British journalists helped spread the misinformation from the Twitter campaigns against Meghan. He said that many of the tweets took on a racist tone, comparing Meghan to a monkey or calling her the n-word. "People need to really understand, when you plant a seed that is so hateful, what it can grow into," she said. She also revealed that she became increasingly fearful for her life and her family's safety after finding a tweet reading, "Meghan just needs to die. Someone needs to kill her, maybe it should be me."

Anwar Hussein / WireImage

19. In March 2020, Harry and Meghan went back to the UK to finish their last week of royal duties. Meghan said that cleaning out Frogmore Cottage, where they had lived after Nottingham Cottage, gave them "a chance to look back at our whole love story." She called the week "bittersweet," while Harry said he found the whole thing "really sad." Meghan added that she wore a lot of color that week, after revealing in Part 1 of the documentary that she often wore neutral colors in an attempt to fit in. The couple said that they were initially worried about the way the public would react to them during their final engagements, and were glad to see that their response was largely positive. "They were sad that we were leaving, and we were sad that we were leaving," Meghan said.

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Harry revealed that the first time he saw the family after he and Meghan announced their plans to step down was at a public event at Westminster Abbey. "It’s like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment," he said. "I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like, rather than what it feels like, and it looked cold, but it also felt cold." Meghan said that after they finished their final royal duties, she broke down. "I tried so hard, and that’s the piece that’s so triggering, because you go, and it still wasn’t good enough, and you still don’t fit in," she said.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

20. In the weeks following their exit, Meghan said she began to worry that their security would be taken from them, although Harry assured her it wouldn't happen. "Meghan’s background, her heritage, the well-documented hate campaigns against us, suspicious packages being sent to the palaces, specifically with her name on or my name on," Harry said. "No, they would never do that. Then they did it." During this period, fears started to swirl that the border would be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple said that the loss of their security team, coupled with the fact that the press knew their exact location, made them increasingly fearful. "There comes a point when you’re worried about what could happen next, and therefore, you’ve got to do what I guess any husband and father would do, which is get the hell out of there," Harry said.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

21. Just before the couple's 2018 nuptials, filmmaker Tyler Perry reached out to Meghan, letting her know that he had been praying for her after everything she had gone through with her father. "I’d find it to be hurtful if he were my father, and I couldn’t even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family, and then have your father do some horrible things," he said. The couple said they kept in touch with him. At one point, after the media attention got worse, Meghan revealed that she called him, crying. "Sometimes it’s easier to open up to someone who knows nothing at all," she said. Tyler even compared the way the couple had been treated to the abuse he watched his own mother go through.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In need of a place to live, the couple once again reached out to Tyler, who offered them his Los Angeles home. "It was bliss, because no one knew we were there," Harry said. Harry said his family reportedly believed that he was still living in Canada. The day after they quietly celebrated Archie's first birthday at Tyler's home, the Daily Mail reported Harry and Meghan's exact whereabouts. "I’ve been in this house for many, many years, and across the canyon are all of these other celebrities, and no one had seen an assault like this," Tyler said. "Helicopters 24/7, drones flying over it. We would go up every day, and the chain link on the fence would be cut and people would sneak in onto my property."

Pool / Getty Images

22. Harry and Meghan said they soon found a new place to live. Meghan's friend Abigail said she was coming over to help unpack when she noticed something was wrong with Meghan. "I was pregnant, I really wasn’t sleeping," Meghan said. "The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried." Harry said he believed the media attention and the ongoing case against the Daily Mail contributed to Meghan's miscarriage. "Do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created, caused by that? [Of] course we don’t," he said. "But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy and how many weeks she was, I can say, from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Pool / WireImage

Meghan publicly revealed that she had miscarried their child in an op-ed titled " The Losses We Share ," which was published in the New York Times in November 2020. "When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like, 'It’s okay, you’re human. It’s okay to talk about that,'" she explained. "I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say, 'With all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.' That’s the point of life, right? Connection and community like that."

The New York Times / Via nytimes.com

23. On Feb. 14, 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were once again expecting. "Once we announced it, I got two messages from two completely different people who sent me the front page from Valentine’s Day 1984 of my mother announcing that she was pregnant with me," Harry said. "I was shocked. I had no idea; it was just a coincidence." Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021. "There was something that felt so complete once we had Lilibet," Meghan said. "Everyone just really respected that we had been through so much and that we, like any parent, deserve to welcome [our] child into the world peacefully and have that time as a family to nurture and cocoon, which we did, with the addition of our little toddler." Tyler also revealed that the couple asked him to be Lilibet's godfather.

Netflix

24. While Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet, the couple agreed to be interviewed by Oprah for an exclusive TV special. "Oprah had originally reached out to us through the communications director when we were at Kensington Palace, and there was excitement," Meghan said. Issues with timing caused the interview to be pushed back several times. "The more distance that came between us having a smaller role with the institution and coming over here, the more of a vacuum was being built," Harry added. "People just genuinely didn’t understand why we left." The couple hoped to set the record straight through the interview.

Aaron Chown — PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Shortly after the interview was announced, Buckingham Palace revealed that it was conducting an internal investigation into claims that Meghan had bullied palace staff members. "To see this institutional gaslighting that happens is extraordinary," Harry said. "That’s why everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us. If you speak truth to power, that’s how they respond." In the interview, the couple opened up about mental health, as well as Meghan's experiences with racism during her time as a working royal. "I thought that me being very open about the depression that I experienced and just how extreme that became, I thought that would be the biggest takeaway," she said. "But it was entirely eclipsed by the conversation surrounding race."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple also got some surprising messages following the TV special. Beyoncé texted Meghan after the interview aired. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected," Meghan recalled. "She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." Meanwhile, Harry said that he received a message from William and appeared to be emotional, although he did not read the message onscreen. The palace released a statement saying they were taking the claims of racism seriously.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for the Recording Academy

25. On April 9, 2021, Harry's grandfather Prince Philip died. "My grandfather was a man of service, honor, and great humor," Harry said. "He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince, and a duke. But to me, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end." The funeral marked the first time Harry would return to the UK since his exit from the royal family, and he claimed that he had several difficult chats with his father and brother. "None of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather’s funeral, but we did," he said. "I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never gonna get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next."

Phil Walter / Getty Images

26. Although Harry said he misses elements of being a working royal, leaving was necessary. "I came here because I was changed," he said. "I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment." He added that while he occasionally feels angry about how things happened, he tries to move past it. "I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be. We’ve made it to the other side." Meghan said that their story has now come full circle, and shared part of the speech that she gave at their wedding reception, where she called their story "a modern fairy tale…a love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together."

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

All episodes of Harry & Meghan are now streaming on Netflix.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org . The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.