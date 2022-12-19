Nashville Predators score updates vs. Edmonton Oilers in NHL game

The Nashville Predators return to the ice on Monday for a game against a familiar opponent.

The Preds face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena to wrap up the season series before the turn of the calendar.

Nashville has lost 7-4 and 6-3 to the Oilers already this season. The Predators are also 0-4-2 overall in their last six games, have scored nine goals in those six and have slipped to 6th in the Central Division.

Follow along with live scoring updates below. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT with TV coverage on Bally Sports South locally and on ESPN+ everywhere else.