ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Predators score updates vs. Edmonton Oilers in NHL game

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrKEG_0jo8xwKi00

The Nashville Predators return to the ice on Monday for a game against a familiar opponent.

The Preds face the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena to wrap up the season series before the turn of the calendar.

Nashville has lost 7-4 and 6-3 to the Oilers already this season. The Predators are also 0-4-2 overall in their last six games, have scored nine goals in those six and have slipped to 6th in the Central Division.

Follow along with live scoring updates below. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. CT with TV coverage on Bally Sports South locally and on ESPN+ everywhere else.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

How Roman Josi surpassed David Legwand for Nashville Predators all-time points record

Roman Josi go-ahead goal for the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night resulted in a tie. Josi's score 1 minute, 27 seconds into the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center pulled the Predators captain even with David Legwand at 566 career points, the most in franchise history. It also put his team ahead in what turned out to be a 4-2 victory. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Meet the six collegiate players Nashville SC selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft

Silver bells were ringing Wednesday for the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, as Nashville SC made the No. 11 overall pick and had five additional selections throughout the three-round draft excursion. Nashville's top pick came from Charlotte FC, after Nashville sent forward Daniel Rios to the Queen City in February. Nashville also had the 35th and 49th overall picks in the second round, as well as the 65th, 78th and 84th overall in the third round. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy