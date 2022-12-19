ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Luna breaks the silence about the recent death of his father

By Andrea Pérez
 3 days ago

Last week, on December 13, award-winning actor Diego Luna announced that his father, set designer and lighting designer Alejandro Luna had passed away. The sad news shocked the theatre community in Mexico. It was, without a doubt, a significant and painful loss in that circle. The Mexican actor, who was just nominated for a Golden Globes, had kept silent about the news and was mourning privately. However, he had a special reason for announcing his father’s death.

Set designer Alejandro Luna, Diego’s father

“Yesterday we said goodbye to my father in the most intimate way possible,” Diego shared on his Twitter account on December 15, adding that the funeral processions would continue this Friday with a posthumous tribute: “We want to do it with the family he chose.” he added in his message.

The star of the series Andor (Disney+) thanked the National Institute of Fine Arts of Mexico for “the opportunity to give him one more round of applause at the Palacio de Bellas Artes with all the people who love him.” In his tweet, Diego shared the tweet from the official account of said institution, which included all the details of the ceremony in honor of the prominent set designer.

As discreet as he usually is regarding his private life, the actor did not add any more personal details about his relationship with his father. However, in the past, he had already spoken openly of his great pride for his dad.

Diego said his father always supported him and his career

In January 2016, Alejandro Luna received the Fine Arts Medal, and Diego attended the ceremony. The ‘Y tu mamá también’ actor spoke about how his father inspired his life and professional career. “Because of him, I am who I am, and he taught me to appreciate theater, listen to stories, and then tell them. I owe everything to him, and the best thing is that I have him here present”, he said back then. “I am the reflection of my dad, and wherever I go, I hear great things about him. Today, I am glad these things are being said to him face to face”.

Marina, Diego’s partner, dedicated a few words to his father, Alejandro

A tribute from Marina de Tavira

Although Diego has not spoken about this publicly, it is common knowledge that he is in a romantic relationship with the Mexican actress Marina de Tavira . The two have even walked the red carpet hand in hand.

The actress, nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for the movie Roma, took to Instagram to dedicate a few words to the Mexican actor’s late father. “An indispensable artist and a very, very dear person is gone,” she wrote. She mentioned that his memory and the infinite worlds created on stage would live on. The post included a photo she took of Alejandro during a rehearsal at the Santa Catarina Theater, a few years ago.

The actress shared a photo of took of Alejandro Luna

