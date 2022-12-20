New York Magazine Published A "Nepo Baby" Cover Story, And People On Twitter Are Having A Field Day With It

If there was a celeb/pop culture topic that came up a lot in 2022 it had to be nepotism babies . In fact we wrote quite a few articles about it.

But — it wasn't just talked about here at BuzzFeed — it was everywhere !

So it shouldn't be too surprising that New York magazine decided to call 2022 "The Year of the Nepo Baby," in a year-end cover story for it.

Well, needless to say, the folks on Twitter had a lot of funny takes on the story. So I decided to round up some of the funniest reactions:

Timothée Chalamet catching Nepo Baby strays for being the NEPHEW of the director of LEPRECHAUN 2 is so unserious hsjdhsjsjsjs @ZoeRoseBryant 06:03 PM - 19 Dec 2022

which nepo baby did you find out about today that explains so much and why is it ben platt @KathleenNB 06:50 PM - 19 Dec 2022

ben platt when he finds out about the new york magazine nepo baby cover @jihanebousfiha_ 05:03 PM - 19 Dec 2022

A little insensitive to have this nepo-baby discourse so close to the birthday of the original nepo-baby (Jesus Christ) @MatthewKBegbie 08:43 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Vulture lobbing a nepo baby discourse grenade on the tl the Monday before Christmas…gorgeous work @C_GraceT 03:54 PM - 19 Dec 2022

I am a nepo baby back in my hometown because I was the mechanic’s daughter . That means something over there trust me @ellorysmith 07:06 PM - 19 Dec 2022

how I sleep at night knowing my fav is self made and isn’t a nepo baby @mjspidxy 06:33 PM - 19 Dec 2022

my only contribution to this nepo baby conversation is that maya hawke uses her powers for lesbianism. a noble act. therefore she should be excluded from this narrative @catluvr2008 08:35 PM - 19 Dec 2022

an angel loses their wings every time someone says timothée chalamet is a nepo baby @laurieslaurence 07:12 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Did you know that the Cronut is also a nepo baby? Parents are two VERY famous pastries… @GregMorabito 07:35 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Reading NYMag's Nepo Baby Issue and finding out some interesting relations.#NepoBaby @ScopicEngineer 09:11 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Dan Levy’s agent rn after not getting him on that nepo-baby cover @Natural_Top 08:32 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Gen Z after finding out someone is a Nepo baby @boyapocalypse_ 06:59 PM - 19 Dec 2022

If I was a nepo baby, people would literally never see or hear from me. I would spend my parents money in absolute silence and peace. @gaoladipo 07:04 PM - 19 Dec 2022

when will we finally admit that carmen and juni cortez were also nepo babies @gabebergado 05:59 PM - 19 Dec 2022

I would be so mad if they were calling me a nepo baby for connections I’d never thought to use. imagine 10 years of grinding only to find out your uncle invented gremlins @guymrdth 07:13 PM - 19 Dec 2022

