New York State

New York Magazine Published A "Nepo Baby" Cover Story, And People On Twitter Are Having A Field Day With It

By Brian Galindo
 3 days ago

If there was a celeb/pop culture topic that came up a lot in 2022 it had to be nepotism babies . In fact we wrote quite a few articles about it.

Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland/WireImage, Rich Fury / Getty Images

But — it wasn't just talked about here at BuzzFeed — it was everywhere !

forbes.com

So it shouldn't be too surprising that New York magazine decided to call 2022 "The Year of the Nepo Baby," in a year-end cover story for it.

New York Magazine / vulture.com

Well, needless to say, the folks on Twitter had a lot of funny takes on the story. So I decided to round up some of the funniest reactions:

Also, if you wanna make your timeline a funnier place, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users!

1.

Timothée Chalamet catching Nepo Baby strays for being the NEPHEW of the director of LEPRECHAUN 2 is so unserious hsjdhsjsjsjs

@ZoeRoseBryant 06:03 PM - 19 Dec 2022

2.

which nepo baby did you find out about today that explains so much and why is it ben platt

@KathleenNB 06:50 PM - 19 Dec 2022

3.

ben platt when he finds out about the new york magazine nepo baby cover

@jihanebousfiha_ 05:03 PM - 19 Dec 2022

4.

Nate Jones writing the nepo-baby article

@alloveranthony 04:00 PM - 19 Dec 2022

5.

nepo babies waking up to that vulture feature

@tonypraysick 03:09 PM - 19 Dec 2022

6.

(youth pastor voice) you know who else was a nepo baby?

@spunky_hunk 06:43 PM - 19 Dec 2022

7.

A little insensitive to have this nepo-baby discourse so close to the birthday of the original nepo-baby (Jesus Christ)

@MatthewKBegbie 08:43 PM - 19 Dec 2022

8.

Pls sir, my nepo baby, she’s hungry

@MediumSizeMeech 08:13 PM - 19 Dec 2022

9.

Vulture lobbing a nepo baby discourse grenade on the tl the Monday before Christmas…gorgeous work

@C_GraceT 03:54 PM - 19 Dec 2022

10.

I am a nepo baby back in my hometown because I was the mechanic’s daughter . That means something over there trust me

@ellorysmith 07:06 PM - 19 Dec 2022

11.

how I sleep at night knowing my fav is self made and isn’t a nepo baby

@mjspidxy 06:33 PM - 19 Dec 2022

12.

my only contribution to this nepo baby conversation is that maya hawke uses her powers for lesbianism. a noble act. therefore she should be excluded from this narrative

@catluvr2008 08:35 PM - 19 Dec 2022

13.

an angel loses their wings every time someone says timothée chalamet is a nepo baby

@laurieslaurence 07:12 PM - 19 Dec 2022

14.

Did you know that the Cronut is also a nepo baby? Parents are two VERY famous pastries…

@GregMorabito 07:35 PM - 19 Dec 2022

15.

Reading NYMag's Nepo Baby Issue and finding out some interesting relations.#NepoBaby

@ScopicEngineer 09:11 PM - 19 Dec 2022

16.

man, that nepo baby article was THOROUGH

@SpencerAlthouse 10:12 PM - 19 Dec 2022

17.

Dan Levy’s agent rn after not getting him on that nepo-baby cover

@Natural_Top 08:32 PM - 19 Dec 2022

18.

"They're calling you a nepo baby, sir."

@mikescollins 07:53 PM - 19 Dec 2022

19.

Gen Z after finding out someone is a Nepo baby

@boyapocalypse_ 06:59 PM - 19 Dec 2022

20.

If I was a nepo baby, people would literally never see or hear from me. I would spend my parents money in absolute silence and peace.

@gaoladipo 07:04 PM - 19 Dec 2022

21.

the only nepo baby

@itswolfgangruth 05:58 PM - 19 Dec 2022

22.

The only nepo baby we can’t criticize

@liamgareau 06:55 PM - 19 Dec 2022

23.

when will we finally admit that carmen and juni cortez were also nepo babies

@gabebergado 05:59 PM - 19 Dec 2022

24.

I would be so mad if they were calling me a nepo baby for connections I’d never thought to use. imagine 10 years of grinding only to find out your uncle invented gremlins

@guymrdth 07:13 PM - 19 Dec 2022

25.

would be embarrassing to be on the nepo baby list but I think what’s more embarrassing is those of you who are nepo babies and didn’t make the cut… try harder !!

@wallyworrld_ 07:40 PM - 19 Dec 2022

Community Policy