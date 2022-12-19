ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJnWL_0jo8xj6V00

Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.

We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.

She got it back, all busted up.

Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.

She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400.

"She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."

Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.

Comments / 15

Cynthia Smith
3d ago

May God continue to bless you Ms Tina, your family and the mysterious SANTA'S HELPER ❤️🙏🎁💝!! It's good knowing someone has love and compassion in their heart 💞💞

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man threw dog to its death from Paulina Brown Line platform, police say

Chicago — A Chicago man is facing felony animal cruelty charges for allegedly throwing his dog to its death from the Paulina Brown Line station in Lakeview on Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, threw the animal from the El platform to a concrete alley below around 1 a.m., Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business

CHICAGO - A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound's 'Home Free' program helping those in need return home for the holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Greyhound is helping runaways and other victims in need make it home for the holidays.The bus company says it's giving runaway, homeless, and exploited people between 12 and 21 years old a free ride. It's part of their "Home Free" program - which has been around now for 35 years. Drivers will take the young people either home or to a safe place.Since starting the program, greyhound says it's helped more than 18,000 families since 1995.They've already given out more than 200 free tickets this year worth nearly $48,000. 
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Body of Missing Student Found in Chicago Harbor

The body of missing Northwestern graduate student Peter Salvino was pulled out of a Chicago harbor Tuesday evening, authorities say. The 25-year-old Ph.D student was last seen leaving a party on Sunday night. He had FaceTimed a friend to tell them he was walking home around that time, but when the friend called again at 12:37 a.m., he didn’t answer, police said. Salvino’s phone pinged at Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m., where his body was found. Chicago police are investigating the case.Read it at ABC7 Chicago
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 3 teen girls overdose on suspected cannabis edibles

CHICAGO - Three teens overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles in Rogers Park Wednesday morning. At about 11:54 a.m., three 13-year-old girls were in the 1600 block of West Jonquil when they overdosed on suspected cannabis edibles, Chicago police said. They were transported to an area hospital in good condition. Area...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Resident provides kids with bikes for Christmas at Northwest Indiana YWCA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas came early for 30 kids in Northwest Indiana.They didn't have to wait for Santa to deliver their big present - they got it at a party at the YWCA.The kids walked into the gym to find bikes with their names on them.It's the 6th annual giveaway led by Gary resident Markael Watkins. He starts collecting donations and getting the bikes in October.It's the first new bike for all the kids in the program. Watkins said that was important to him because he grew up with hand-me-downs in a large family.
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

EVANSTON, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week. At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot 3 times in leg while walking in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot three times in his left leg while walking in West Englewood early Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was walking on the street in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when he was stuck by gunfire. The victim was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

After kicking woman onto Red Line tracks, attacker told passersby she jumped in a suicide attempt: prosecutors

Chicago — After kicking a woman onto the Red Line tracks as an El train pulled into the Chicago-State station on Tuesday, Donald Jackson called the woman a “b*tch” and told bystanders that she threw herself on the tracks in a suicide attempt, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. The attack was captured on CTA surveillance video, and CWBChicago published a portion of the footage Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Unknown person throws paint on cars parked in front of Rogers Park fire hydrant

CHICAGO (CBS) – Vandal or vigilante?That's the debate on one residential street in Rogers Park. Someone has been throwing paint on cars parked illegally, usually late at night or early in the morning.As CBS 2's Sara Machi explained, this anonymous act does have its supporters.Dry paint is permanently dripping over the side of the curb where someone recently poured it on top of parked cars. Photos shared to the social media app Nextdoor showed the damage."Nobody has the right to damage anybody else's property," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "No one, at all."The neighbor said her friend...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
136K+
Followers
31K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy