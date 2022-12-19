Will Prince Louis mark a royal first this Christmas?

Prince Louis will reportedly make his royal Christmas walk debut this year! According to The Mirror , the Prince and Princess of Wales ’ four-year-old son, who adorably stole the show at Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June , “is set to join the family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to church for the first time.”

However, the outlet noted that the “final decision about the important Sandringham milestone, will not be made until the day itself.”

Matt Porteous The Prince and Princess of Wales used a new family picture for their 2022 Christmas card photo

Buckingham Palace announced on Dec. 19 (via journalist Omid Scobie ) that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will attend morning service at Sandrigham Church on Christmas Day and will be accompanied by members of the royal family.

Prince Louis ’ older siblings walked to church with their royal relatives for the first time in 2019. At the time, Prince George was six, while Princess Charlotte was four.

This Christmas will be the British royal family’s first since the death of Queen Elizabeth . Members of the late monarch’s family recently came together for the Princess of Wales’ second annual Christmas carol service , which was dedicated to the late Queen this year.

Getty Images George and Charlotte made their royal Christmas walk debut in 2019

Prince William and Catherine’s eldest son and daughter attended the service held at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 , in addition to the King, Queen Consort, Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Zara Tindall , Mike Tindall , Princess Beatrice , Princess Eugenie and more.

Two days before the Princess of Wales hosted the festive event, Kensington Palace released the Waleses’ annual Christmas card photo featuring William and Catherine with their three kids . The royal family of five was pictured happily walking hand-in-hand in Norfolk.