Kansas State

KVOE

11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings

Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings

Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas State senator resigns midway through term

TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign

PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
PARSONS, KS
WIBW

Ascension Via Christi welcomes new COO to health system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi’s network of hospitals in Kansas will welcome a new Chief Operating Officer in the new year. Ascension Via Christi Health says it has named J. Phil Harrop as its new System Chief Operating Officer and will start the new role on Jan. 3. He will collaborate with executive leaders to help lead the system.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Dangerous wind chills continue across KAKEland

Here's a few of the snow totals, reported across KAKEland earlier today. Blowing and drifting makes snowfall measurement difficult. Thankfully, wind gusts will not be as high overnight Thursday night, into Friday. Regardless, overnight low temperatures and wind chills can lead to frostbite of exposed skin. By Friday afternoon, temperatures...
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
KANSAS STATE

