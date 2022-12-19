Read full article on original website
Related
Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where Missouri high school football seniors are expected to sign
The Show-Me State produced another strong group of college football prospects in the Class of 2023 and with the early Signing Day approaching we are taking a closer look at the top prospects. The state of Missouri should have somewhere between two to three dozen members of the class signing with ...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
KVOE
11 area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings. The Emporia High girls remain third in Class 5A. Area-wide on the girls side, Madison is fifth in 1A-Division I while Burlingame is seventh. Lebo is still ranked second in 1A Division II. On the...
KVOE
11 area wrestlers ranked in KWCA rankings
Eleven area wrestlers are ranked in this week’s Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. Seven are from Emporia High. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul is the top-ranked wrestler in 5A and all classes at 150. Davian White is fifth at 165. Lukas Hainline is fifth at 138. Bobby Trujillo is sixth at 215.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KAKE TV
Kansas earns C in March of Dimes report card on premature births
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The March of Dimes annual report card on premature birth rates across the country shows Kansas has fallen to a C, while Sedgwick County is down to a D. As a whole, the country earned only a D+. For Sapphire Garcia Lies making sure Kansas babies...
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Milford resident inducted into 2022 Kansas Governor’s Ringneck Classic Field of Fame
On Friday, November 18th, 2022, The Classic honored two outstanding people/organizations who have supported the event and our mission. Jim Millensifer, Board of Directors President, presided over the induction of the 2022 members of The Classic “Field of Fame." Rick Dykstra, Milford Township, was acknowledged for his years of...
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Highway Patrol implements frost patrol in NW Kansas
The Kansas Highway Patrol has implemented a frost patrol over the next couple of days in Troop D, or northwest Kansas.
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to enact DUI enforcement campaign
PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is from Monday through January 2. “Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said...
WIBW
Ascension Via Christi welcomes new COO to health system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi’s network of hospitals in Kansas will welcome a new Chief Operating Officer in the new year. Ascension Via Christi Health says it has named J. Phil Harrop as its new System Chief Operating Officer and will start the new role on Jan. 3. He will collaborate with executive leaders to help lead the system.
KAKE TV
Dangerous wind chills continue across KAKEland
Here's a few of the snow totals, reported across KAKEland earlier today. Blowing and drifting makes snowfall measurement difficult. Thankfully, wind gusts will not be as high overnight Thursday night, into Friday. Regardless, overnight low temperatures and wind chills can lead to frostbite of exposed skin. By Friday afternoon, temperatures...
Wichita Eagle
Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
Comments / 1