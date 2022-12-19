ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Man stabbed to death by relative in Compton on Christmas

COMPTON, Calif. - A man lost his life on Christmas after he was stabbed by a family member in Compton, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Arriving LASD deputies found...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Man hit by stray bullet in Long Beach expected to survive

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. "He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire," the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

Native Americans call for tribal burial of P-22 at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - Discussions continue over what will be done with the remains of Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion P-22. The popular cat was euthanized Dec. 17 after it was discovered that the 12-year-old had been suffering from chronic health problems and severe injuries. On Friday, the remains of P-22...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Christmas Eve hit-and-run: Community activist killed in front of her kids in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti order to light Hollywood sign

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Karen Bass has rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo she wrote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Group of women steals safe from Orange grocery store

ORANGE, Calif. - The search is on for a group of women accused of stealing a safe at a grocery store in Orange. Earlier in the week, the Orange Police Department shared surveillance video of five suspects, one of them distracting the employees at the grocery store while the others looked for – and then running off – with the business' safe.
ORANGE, CA
foxla.com

Christmas in LA: List of church services, help for homeless

LOS ANGELES - Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 8 a.m....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA’s new ‘mansion tax’ faces legal challenge

LOS ANGELES - A recently approved tax in Los Angeles on the sale of multi-million-dollar homes is facing a new legal challenge. On Thursday, lawyers representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles filed a lawsuit to block Measure ULA, also known as the Homelessness and Housing Solutions Tax. They say it violates the California Constitution.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Parade, festival in South LA mark start of Kwanzaa

LOS ANGELES - The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world's oldest Kwanzaa parade will be held Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African-American festival. The KwanZaa Gwaride is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Adams and Crenshaw boulevards, then head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

No-burn order extended through Dec. 26 in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The South Coast Air Quality Management District Sunday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator on Christmas Eve

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Orange County firefighters rescued two families from a hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were called out to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, for reports that an elevator had gotten stuck.
BUENA PARK, CA
foxla.com

Why is Southwest Airlines canceling so many flights?

LOS ANGELES - Southwest Airlines apologized Monday for operational challenges causing long delays at Los Angeles International Airport and other airports nationwide due to an intense winter storm, promising it is working to recover. "With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting...
LOS ANGELES, CA

