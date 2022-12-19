LOS ANGELES - A woman, whose loved ones remember her as an active member of the community, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Broadway and 88th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to LAPD, 62-year-old Trina Newman-Townsend had just loaded four of her children into her car and as she was getting ready to hop into the vehicle herself, she was hit by another car traveling at a high rate of speed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO