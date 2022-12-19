Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Viva El Birdos
The Cardinals Outfield Is Set
This article is inspired by all the mock trades I’m seeing for Bryan Reynolds and all the talk around needing a fourth outfielder. I’m here to tell you that those things can be fun to talk about but they aren’t realistic. The St. Louis Cardinals are not going to make a move for another outfielder. They simply are not. It wouldn’t make sense for them to do so after they have played the offseason the way they have.
Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
batterypower.com
Braves News: What Dansby Swanson’s departure means for Atlanta, Jordan Luplow preview, more
With the future of Dansby Swanson officially announced, the Atlanta Braves must answer the burning question of who will take over at shortstop. The fan-favorite made his Braves debut in 2016 and signed on with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The two parties agreed on a seven-year, $177M contract. All...
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Charlie Morton
There is no way to sugarcoat it, Charlie Morton did not have the results the Atlanta Braves and their fans were hoping for in 2022. He did pitch in the most games of anyone in the Braves’ rotation, so he did have that going for him. However, he only averaged 5.55 innings pitched per start.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves Minor League Player Review: Lisandro Santos
Lisandro Santos was one of the top relief arms in the organization last year, but was eligible for minor league free agency this winter and chose to sign with the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old lefty pitcher was dominant in relief at Rome, but struggled with his control at Double-A.
Yardbarker
Braves projected to have the most MLB wins in 2023 by FanGraphs
The Braves made their most expensive free agent signing earlier this week, inking the powerful Jordan Luplow to a one-year deal. It marks just the second free agent signing of the offseason as the Braves remain quiet on that front. The club still swung big in other areas, landing Sean Murphy in a blockbuster trade with the Athletics. But for the most part, the club has remained stagnant while division rivals bring in superstar-caliber free agents. And it still doesn’t matter because, as currently constructed, the Braves are projected by FanGraphs to win more games in 2023 than any other team.
batterypower.com
Hot Stove open thread
Here is a look at the biggest stories from around Major League Baseball for Tuesday including a potentially big turn of events in San Francisco:. The San Francisco Giants postponed a scheduled news conference to announce Carlos Correa Tuesday due to a reported medical concern. The New York Mets agreed...
Yardbarker
The NL East Arms Race is the toughest challenge of Alex Anthpoulos career
The NL East is the toughest division in baseball. It produced two 100+ win clubs last season, sent three to the postseason, and one to the World Series. The Braves, Mets, and Phillies aren’t slowing down anytime soon either, in what has become an Arms Race of sorts. The...
batterypower.com
This Day in Baseball History: December 21
1935 - The Boston Bees acquire Ray Benge, Tony Cuccinello, Al Lopez and Bobby Regis from the Dodgers in exchange for Ed Brandt and Randy Moore. 1960 - Cubs owner Philip Wrigley announces that the club will not have a manager for next season and will instead use a group of coaches that will take turns managing the club. The results are a disaster as Chicago finishes 35 games out of first place.
