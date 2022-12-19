Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal during extreme cold
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin announced Thursday night that snow removal regulations will not be enforced while the temperature remains extremely cold. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sidewalk snow removal will not be enforced until after Christmas.
Central Illinois Proud
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
25newsnow.com
Several animals killed in barn fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Several animals are dead after a barn fire in North Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called about 12:50 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Kenneth Street. Watkins says sheep and rabbits died in the fire, but no people were hurt.
wcbu.org
Live weather blog: Updates on the winter storm moving into Peoria ahead of the holidays
The WCBU newsroom is tracking the winter storm moving through the Peoria area ahead of Christmas. Keep an eye on this space for live updates on the weather, cancelations, and other impacts.
videtteonline.com
ISU issues emergency alert, closes for extreme winter weather
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert and preemptively closed the university ahead of extreme winter weather projected for Thursday and Friday. Beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, only weather-essential employees are required to report for work. Employees with shifts beginning before 6 a.m. Thursday are still expected to work, but will...
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City and County issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter parking: here’s where you can’t leave your car this weekend
(WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Bloomington. The City of Bloomington will enact a snow...
1470 WMBD
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
25newsnow.com
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
