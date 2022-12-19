ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Health offers tips for cold weather

The City of Omaha has suspended all financial support to PACE after the execution of an FBI warrant Tuesday. The wife of a man charged in the Laurel homicides has been arrested in connection with the murders. Arrest made in Ralston laundromat robbery. Updated: 50 minutes ago. An arrest has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case

Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules

Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week. Bitter cold doesn't stop holiday shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Even...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

25-year-old man pleads 'no contest' to second-degree murder charges

OMAHA, Neb. — A 25-year-old man pled "no contest" to murder charges in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Daniel Atherton was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. Authorities alleged that Atherton...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation

OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County correctional officers getting a raise

Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Omaha Metro buses are moving to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Murder Victim Identified 41 Years Later

LUVERNE (WJON News) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have announced a break in a cold case homicide. A murder victim whose remains were found 41 years ago in Rock County has been identified through genetic genealogy and DNA. Louis Anthony Gattaino of...
ROCK COUNTY, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans

NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
WEEPING WATER, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE

