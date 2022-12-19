Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
Douglas County sees third pediatric COVID-19 death along with four other deaths
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has reported five new COVID-19 deaths including a pediatric death. This is the third pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The girl had multiple underlying health conditions, and she was vaccinated. The...
KETV.com
Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports body found in search for missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that the investigation of Cari Allen's disappearance led law enforcement to a body in Kansas. Investigators can't say for certain if the remains found are Allen's until an autopsy is completed. Authorities said they'll conduct the autopsy Friday in...
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
WOWT
Douglas County Health offers tips for cold weather
The City of Omaha has suspended all financial support to PACE after the execution of an FBI warrant Tuesday. The wife of a man charged in the Laurel homicides has been arrested in connection with the murders.
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans.
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect extradited from Seattle, booked into Douglas County Jail
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man wanted in connection with the death of an Omaha woman in November has been returned to Douglas County from Seattle. Keanu Louis, 18, was arrested in Seattle and extradited back to Omaha. He was booked Wednesday into Douglas County Corrections on first-degree murder and weapons charges.
WOWT
Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules
Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week.
WOWT
‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the murder of a young Omaha woman during a hail of gunfire at a house party was in court Thursday. Imhotep Davis, 25, was denied bond and will remain in jail until trial. Dealing with the tragedy doesn’t get any easier for Karly...
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
Identification of body tied to Cari Allen disappearance expected by Friday
The autopsy is being carried out by authorities in Kansas. The body was found Wednesday on rural private property near an overpass south of Topeka, Kansas.
KETV.com
25-year-old man pleads 'no contest' to second-degree murder charges
OMAHA, Neb. — A 25-year-old man pled "no contest" to murder charges in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Daniel Atherton was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and attempted robbery. Authorities alleged that Atherton...
KETV.com
Omaha officials investigating possible arson after building fire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha officials are investigating a possible case of arson early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 27th and Harney streets for a building fire just after 1 a.m. Officials said a homeless man started the fire. The building was abandoned, and no one was injured.
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah. Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.
WOWT
Douglas County correctional officers getting a raise
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship.
WOWT
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
Minnesota Murder Victim Identified 41 Years Later
LUVERNE (WJON News) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have announced a break in a cold case homicide. A murder victim whose remains were found 41 years ago in Rock County has been identified through genetic genealogy and DNA. Louis Anthony Gattaino of...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
Sioux City Journal
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
Sioux City Journal
Second man enters plea in connection to fatal shooting outside Lincoln house party last year
A 25-year-old Lincoln man — set to go on trial for murder next month in connection to a fatal shooting outside a party last year — has entered a plea agreement to reduced charges, a month after his brother did the same. Daqwan Hickey on Monday pleaded no...
