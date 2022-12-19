OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.

