Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Shelter from the storm: Floyd County shelter preparing for winter
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat of a wintry weekend is even more worrisome for folks across the region who have no place to call home. So, Floyd County’s homeless shelter- Maddiwar House of Hope- is hoping to help our unhoused neighbors find a little warmth. “They don’t want...
q95fm.net
Johnson County Warming Center Looking For Volunteers
The Johnson County Fiscal Court is looking for volunteers to staff a warming center that opened Thursday, December 22nd and will be open through Tuesday December, 27th. The Johnson County Fiscal Court opened the warming center in anticipation of severe winter weather that is expected for later Thursday, as wind chill values of -10 to -20 is expected for Friday and Saturday.
wymt.com
‘Give a toy, bring joy’: Motor coach makes Christmas visit to the mountains
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Santa made a stop in Pikeville Thursday, swapping the sleigh for two tour buses. Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB partnered with Croswell Tours to provide several families who were victims of the summer flooding with toys, clothes and a Christmas to remember. Tourism officials connected the Croswell team with Grace Fellowship pastor Debby Bailey, who helped get the families in place for the Thursday party.
wymt.com
Lexington-based organization gives back to children of Buckhorn
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, dozens of kids in the Buckhorn area went home with warm clothes and toys thanks to one Lexington-based organization. Direct2Kids is an organization dedicated to providing children across the state with essential clothing items like warm coats, hats and gloves along with toys to make their Christmas a little brighter.
wymt.com
Northern Ky. city donates toys to kids impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Dry Ridge gave back to one of its fellow Kentucky cities. The city donated a truckload of toys to kids staying in travel trailers at Perry County Park following July’s flooding. Hazard mayor, Happy Mobelini said the city of Dry Ridge mayor,...
wymt.com
Operation BBQ Relief is back in EKY feeding families during the holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has been to various communities in our region several times since the flood, and, on Tuesday, they were back serving Christmas dinner to folks in the community. Mike Richter with Operation BBQ Relief said their goal is to feed people in need and...
wymt.com
Officials gather for groundbreaking of new senior citizens center in Pike County
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state, county and local officials gathered in downtown Pikeville to break ground on a new senior citizens center. “With the groundbreaking today, we’re making progress on this,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “It’s a great thing for the seniors here in Pikeville and again, it will help make sure that all of our senior citizen centers continue operating.”
Kentucky animal shelter at ‘nearly double capacity’, holding candlelight vigil
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is reportedly at a critical capacity level.
wymt.com
Johnson County fire department holds annual Santa Run
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue invited a very special guest to the station and held its annual Santa Run on Tuesday evening. “We’re going to try to saturate as many of the areas here close to the station, and where there are a lot of people, as we can and just cover as much as we can before it gets too dark and too cold and before Santa head has to head back north to finish up for the week,” said W.R. Castle Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Brian Jeffiers.
wymt.com
City of Hazard takes precautions before the cold to avoid water outages
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As artic cold temperatures cover the country, a common concern is water lines breaking and people losing water. Hazard City Manager, Tony Eversole said they are taking extra precautions to make sure people do not lose their water service. “What we try to do is keep...
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives major donation from Central KY county
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last several years, the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County has been down on its luck with old and inoperable equipment. “Everything we have is outdated, its wore out, our trucks are just wore out; abused, neglected and not maintained the way they should,” said the department’s Fire Chief Robert Amis.
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
wymt.com
New info: Gov. Beshear confirms 44th death from July floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: During his Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed the 44th death from the Eastern Kentucky floods back in July. We’re told the new death is Mae Amburgey, the Letcher County woman who made national headlines during the event with a photo of her surrounded by flood water. She died back in October.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky’s road to recovery after flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Catastrophic flooding rocked Eastern Kentucky communities in the summer of 2022. There were 43 flood related deaths. “We made 1,400 rescues,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. Since then, many families have called makeshift neighborhoods of travel trailers home. ”I admit it’s going to take a bit...
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County looking for missing man
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing man. Deputies tell WYMT Kenneth Baldwin, 72, was last seen off East Laurel Road about 10 miles east from London at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He is 6 feet tall, 260 pounds and...
wymt.com
Police: Scammer using fake officers name to try to scam people out of money
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are warning people about a scam involving someone posing as a member of their office. In a post on the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page, officers say the caller has found a way to have the department’s phone number show up on caller ID and are identifying themselves as “Lieutenant Phelps.”
wymt.com
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
q95fm.net
Prestonsburg Fire Leaves One Person Dead
The Prestonsburg Police Department and the Prestonsburg Fire Department responded to a call on Sunday of a structure fire at a residence on Jane Brown Branch. During the investigation, a person was found outside the residence with severe injuries. The person was sent to the University of Louisville Medical Center where they died from their injuries.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s deputies take Grinch into custody, prevent him from stealing Christmas
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies in one Eastern Kentucky county made a crucial arrest on Monday, one that could end up saving Christmas. In a Facebook post, officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of their arrest of the Grinch in the parking lot of the Whitesburg Walmart.
WTVQ
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
Comments / 0