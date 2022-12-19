ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

willmarradio.com

Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting

(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected

(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
kmrskkok.com

National Weather Service

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. Stevens, Pope, and Swift Counties. .ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND. DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…. …TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE. IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches. of fluffy accumulation...
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Big winds, blowing snow, subzero cold through Friday

Snow will continue to fall Wednesday through early Thursday. It will also be very cold, with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 degrees in southeastern Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Winter storm kicking in. Snow will continue to...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

MnDOT: Travelers Should Consider Changing Plans

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises travelers that strong winds and blowing snow could create poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions through the remainder of the week in southwest Minnesota. According to the National Weather Service, accumulated snow could set the stage for blizzard conditions when northwest winds increase today...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
ILLINOIS STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Winter storm brings snow, blizzard conditions to Minnesota through Saturday

An ill-timed snowstorm that will unleash blizzard conditions moved into Minnesota on Wednesday morning, and its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend. Snow started falling across southwestern Minnesota before sunrise and arrived in the Twin Cities by mid-morning, triggering snow emergencies and school closures...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Heavy snow affecting Minnesota ice and trail conditions

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Last week’s snowstorm that dropped heavy, wet snow across much of the area has significantly affected ice conditions, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Slush adds weight to the ice and its effects can be unpredictable. The DNR says in some areas,...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Strong winds, heavy snow loom Thursday and Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brace yourself for a wild week of wintry weather in southern Wisconsin as winter officially begins Wednesday. A burst of light snow moved through overnight and left some slippery spots on the roads early today. Beyond that, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday...
WISCONSIN STATE
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
BENTON COUNTY, MN

