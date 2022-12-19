ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

University of Oklahoma board adopts pro-free speech ‘Chicago Statement’

Free speech group wants to see more universities support similar language. A statement in support of free speech is now official policy for the University of Oklahoma after a vote by the board of regents at the latest meeting. The UO Board of Regents voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement,”...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Memory Care Community in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 38-unit memory care community in an affluent neighborhood of Oklahoma City. The seller was a private equity fund seeking to exit its only standalone memory care property. Built in 2010, the community had strong historical occupancy, but was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the early stages of a performance rebound.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy