The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt gearing up for 4-day long inaugural celebration
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — After easily winning a second term as Governor, Kevin Stitt is gearing up for a 4-day long inauguration celebration at the turn of the new year. Starting Friday, January 6th, the Governor will hold an inaugural ball at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Corey Kent,...
ouhsc.edu
Graduate Student Rob Fogle Successfully Defends Thesis
Rob Fogle, graduate student, successfully defended his Ph.D. on Dec. 15. His thesis was on "Design and development of atypical steroidal scaffolds targeting oxysterol binding protein."
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest from...
Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe now open in Oklahoma City
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe continues its growth to with its newest addition in Oklahoma City.
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
ocolly.com
Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room
An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
OU bans TikTok and updates policy on campus
The University of Oklahoma has become another campus following Governor Stitt's executive order banning TikTok and updating its policy.
Sunbeam announces $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers
Sunbeam Family Services revealed on Wednesday a new one-year $8,000 incentive for childcare teachers.
blackchronicle.com
University of Oklahoma board adopts pro-free speech ‘Chicago Statement’
Free speech group wants to see more universities support similar language. A statement in support of free speech is now official policy for the University of Oklahoma after a vote by the board of regents at the latest meeting. The UO Board of Regents voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement,”...
KOCO
OKC Black Eats hosts dinner filled with flavor, fundraising
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City organization hosted a Dinner En Black event last month to benefit the Regional Food Bank. OKC Black Eats invited people to dine at the Milo Restaurant in Oklahoma City's Ellison Hotel. Guests experiences a five-course meal during the event on Black Friday, featuring a Southern-themed dinner with Indigenous flavors from Oklahoma farmers.
Tenants across OKC facing the deep freeze with no heat
Anxiety over the incoming freeze on Thursday is even greater for families without heat. KFOR got a number of calls and emails this week from tenants saying their heating is broken and their landlords are neglecting to fix it quickly enough.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
KFOR
Norman woman pays it forward for children during the holidays
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is excitement in the air at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County where Heather Shockley is among those getting gifts together for the kids. Besides her work at the club, Heather also heads up a private effort in Norman to get gifts to the less fortunate leading to her nomination for Pay it Forward.
Local family steps in to help pay OKC woman’s power bill
A local woman's bill is now paid after her power was shut off right before Oklahoma's temperatures drop.
KOCO
Nearly 100 seniors rely on food pantry at Classen Senior Center for basic groceries
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every month, nearly 100 seniors rely on the food pantry at the Classen Senior Center for basic groceries. When you support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, you help keep the shelves stocked. "This food connection as Classen Senior Center has lowered the food insecurity that...
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 38-Unit Memory Care Community in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 38-unit memory care community in an affluent neighborhood of Oklahoma City. The seller was a private equity fund seeking to exit its only standalone memory care property. Built in 2010, the community had strong historical occupancy, but was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and was in the early stages of a performance rebound.
