Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Burger Bar; Bar 44; more
The following food scores for the week of Dec. 19 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Bar 44. 2755 Canton Road. Domino’s Pizza. 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 101. Little Caesars. 2856 Delk Road,...
pickensprogress.com
O little town — Jasper shines for Christmas 2022
Christmas lights over the wooden bridge illuminate downtown Jasper during the holiday season. Thank you to all of our readers for a great year and happy holidays from the Progress.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
fox5atlanta.com
Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles
MARIETTA, Ga. - Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?. Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might...
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
thecitymenus.com
Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen
A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
Don’t feel like cooking? These restaurants are open Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking for a prepped pizza package that you can take home, wine delivery or a place where you can dine in for a nice meal, here’s a list of restaurants in the Atlanta area that are open and ready to serve Christmas dinner this year.
Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer
Sandy Springs residents say bow hunters are trespassing on their property killing deer and leaving decapitated carcasses...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
fox5atlanta.com
Lanes re-open near site of overturned tractor-trailer on I-75 south in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor trailer cause several lanes on Interstate 75 south to close on Thursday morning in Cobb County. At 8:15 a.m., three of the six lanes were closed sound of Terrell Mill Road, north of Windy Hill Road. By 9:50 a.m., lanes had re-opened. FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
A woman was asked for directions outside Costco before thousands disappeared from her bank account
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County family is warning others after their mother had her wallet stolen and more than $10,000 charged to her credit cards. It all started with a simple request for directions in a Cumming Costco parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City golf cart owner wants refund of ‘illegal’ permit fee
A Peachtree City resident, John Dufresne, is requesting a refund of $30 from the city government, contending it overcharged him for registration of his golf cart. He cites state law in support of his position. And he has some support from other residents, to the extent that the city Monday...
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
tmpresale.com
Alabama: Roll On North America Tours show in Atlanta, GA Apr 1st, 2023 – pre-sale passcode
The Alabama: Roll On North America Tour presale passcode that so many been searching for is available now. For the duration of the special presale members have got a great chance to order performance tickets in advance of anyone else. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Alabama: Roll On...
fox5atlanta.com
String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
WALB 10
Tips for keeping your home warm in winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
Henry County closing golf course temporarily ahead of cold weather
Henry County said it plans to close Cotton Fields Golf Course temporarily ahead of impending inclement weather....
fox5atlanta.com
Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
