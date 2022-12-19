ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Burger Bar; Bar 44; more

The following food scores for the week of Dec. 19 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Bar 44. 2755 Canton Road. Domino’s Pizza. 4724 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 101. Little Caesars. 2856 Delk Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles

MARIETTA, Ga. - Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?. Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might...
MARIETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen

A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
BREMEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters team up to battle house fire in southeast Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services teamed up with City of Woodstock firefighters to take on a residential structure fire on Coleman’s Landing near River Forest Lane in unincorporated southeast Cherokee County. After the flames were successfully extinguished, firefighters stayed on the scene to see...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
MILTON, GA
WALB 10

Tips for keeping your home warm in winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Keeping your home warm is a primary concern as winter kicks into full gear and temperatures drop. But you don’t need to ratchet up your energy bill to keep nice and cozy! There are several other ways to heat your home in the winter without having to wear a winter jacket around the house.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

