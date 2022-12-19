ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

New York state increases access to HIV medication

The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction in his five-year prison sentence. Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal workers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

As COVID cases climb across US, Vt. booster rates falter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases are on the increase across much of the U.S., vaccination booster rates -- especially among the more vulnerable over-50 population -- have not kept up, including in our region. Most states have seen cases and hospitalizations increase in the past two weeks. In...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital

Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow

Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages

Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy