Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
WCAX
Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday
When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
WCAX
Nurse's quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
WCAX
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impending storm is expected to bring rain, snow and intense winds to our region. That’s led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings across our region. Now, people are trying to reroute their holiday trips or making new plans to stay home.
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
WCAX
New York state increases access to HIV medication
The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction in his five-year prison sentence. Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal workers...
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WCAX
As COVID cases climb across US, Vt. booster rates falter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases are on the increase across much of the U.S., vaccination booster rates -- especially among the more vulnerable over-50 population -- have not kept up, including in our region. Most states have seen cases and hospitalizations increase in the past two weeks. In...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
WCAX
Operation Fire Cuffs: Bringing gifts to kids in the hospital
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Make-A-Wish brings child to ‘north pole’ in Vermont to meet Santa
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont stood in as the “north pole” to help grant the wish of a young boy. Finn, 5, made the flight to Vermont from Georgia to meet Santa with Make-A-Wish. Finn was the special guest of Mr. and Mrs. Claus while he visited the north pole, which was actually southern Vermont towns like White River Junction and Manchester.
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl's wish to see snow
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WCAX
State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
NECN
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
WCAX
Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
Comments / 1