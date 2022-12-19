Originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11th and postponed due to inclement weather, the LaFayette Christmas Parade took place on December 18th on an evening with chilly air yet clear skies. Parking was scarce as visitors took up positions on the sidewalks, on the tailgates of their trucks and in camping chairs in eager anticipation of the holiday procession about to begin. Holiday music blared from a loudspeaker to make spirits bright and warm on a dark night with near freezing temperatures. Christmas lights adorned buildings and seasonal displays lit up storefronts to inspire a festive mood for young and old visitors alike as the rumbling sounds of an oncoming march assembling in the distance echoed through the streets.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO