Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Christmas parade, delayed but better than ever
Originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11th and postponed due to inclement weather, the LaFayette Christmas Parade took place on December 18th on an evening with chilly air yet clear skies. Parking was scarce as visitors took up positions on the sidewalks, on the tailgates of their trucks and in camping chairs in eager anticipation of the holiday procession about to begin. Holiday music blared from a loudspeaker to make spirits bright and warm on a dark night with near freezing temperatures. Christmas lights adorned buildings and seasonal displays lit up storefronts to inspire a festive mood for young and old visitors alike as the rumbling sounds of an oncoming march assembling in the distance echoed through the streets.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Firefighters clear scene after relief valve malfunction
Traffic was blocked and backed up for a while on Ridge Road and Johnston Street early Thursday afternoon.
Winter & Lack of Electricity Killed People in Texas Last Year, Are We in Danger?
We live in the 21st century, but what happened in Texas in February 2021 was something out of a horror movie. I don't think anyone can forget what happened to so many unsuspecting people. Winter storm Uri paid a visit to the state and several catastrophic issues combined to see...
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
theadvocate.com
How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette
Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
kadn.com
New Iberia officials assisting those impacted by the tornado with housing
New Iberia, La (KADN)- Many residents impacted by the tornado, they're still hoping to find a new place to stay as they wait for their homes to hopefully be rebuilt. "This one really caused a lot of devastation." Councilwoman Deidre LedBetter is still shocked as the tornado wiped out a...
Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?
I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
ktalnews.com
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering around a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market
Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Have You Had Enough With the Trucks With Bright Lights?
The headlights of vehicles, in particular trucks, are blinding at night.
evangelinetoday.com
Public Service Announcement Incoming Artic Weather
I Sheriff Charles R. Guillory would like to inform the citizens of Evangeline Parish of an approaching artic front that will. be reaching us on Thursday. I want to remind residents to fuel up your vehicles, generators. Have a supply of. medications on hand along with drinking water. Protect your...
LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023
LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023. According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).
How Cold for Louisiana’s Bowl Game Friday? Here’s the Latest
Louisiana's Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday's Independence Bowl football game. The Cajuns' opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday's game, Mother Nature.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0