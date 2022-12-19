ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Christmas parade, delayed but better than ever

Originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11th and postponed due to inclement weather, the LaFayette Christmas Parade took place on December 18th on an evening with chilly air yet clear skies. Parking was scarce as visitors took up positions on the sidewalks, on the tailgates of their trucks and in camping chairs in eager anticipation of the holiday procession about to begin. Holiday music blared from a loudspeaker to make spirits bright and warm on a dark night with near freezing temperatures. Christmas lights adorned buildings and seasonal displays lit up storefronts to inspire a festive mood for young and old visitors alike as the rumbling sounds of an oncoming march assembling in the distance echoed through the streets.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to protect your pipes and what to do if they freeze in Lafayette

Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering around a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Moon Griffon’s Show Expanding into Baton Rouge Market

Moon Griffon, who hosts "The Moon Griffon Show", will be expanding his radio presence as he will now be heard on a Baton Rouge radio station. For years, people in other markets have expressed that they want to hear "The Moon Griffon Show" on their local radio station, and for those people who live Baton Rouge along with the surrounding areas, they will have the chance to hear his show live.
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Public Service Announcement Incoming Artic Weather

I Sheriff Charles R. Guillory would like to inform the citizens of Evangeline Parish of an approaching artic front that will. be reaching us on Thursday. I want to remind residents to fuel up your vehicles, generators. Have a supply of. medications on hand along with drinking water. Protect your...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023

LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023. According to Developing Lafayette, that new store will be located at 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It will be in the space between Sleep Number and Orthopedic Urgent Care (basically the old Smashburger location).
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Cold for Louisiana’s Bowl Game Friday? Here’s the Latest

Louisiana's Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday's Independence Bowl football game. The Cajuns' opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday's game, Mother Nature.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy