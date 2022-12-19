ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Mission Empower celebrates 15 years of serving the Erie community

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFWTI_0jo8uzRc00

One Erie nonprofit is celebrating 15 years of service to the community.

Mission Empower fights to end the stigma associated with disabilities, and strives to assist families and children who deal with them.

Erie MLK Center, Mission Empower team up for ‘Sight Word Bingo’

The executive director of the organization tells us that they’re happy with how they’ve grown over the past 15 years, pushing past economic recession and the pandemic.

She also shared with us their goals moving forward.

Loving Giving Local: Mission Empower

“The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is significantly higher, it’s like 70 percent. And to get a good job, good career, you have to have a foundation of a really good education. So that’s what we’re here to advocate for, to be included in school, in the community, so people can grow up and be productive community members,” said Jill Hrinda-Patten, executive director, Mission Empower.

Click here for more information about Mission Empower.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie community remembers deceased homeless individuals

Homeless individuals in the Erie community who have passed away are being celebrated and remembered with a memorial. The executive director of the Mercy Center for Women says they are being remembered through their names following a wreath presentation, prayer and a moment of silence. She said Wednesday’s memorial involves remembering around 19 people. The […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community Blood Bank ‘Holiday Heroes’ campaign continues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the spirit of giving, and the Community Blood Bank has invited members of public safety such as law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and veterans to donate part of its “Holiday Heroes” campaign. Members of the community are encouraged to come donate at […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Local organizations team up to get kids through food insecurity

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Not everybody is guaranteed their next meal. In fact, many children in Erie County are enduring food insecurity, and that doesn’t go away during the holidays. The reduced-cost or free breakfast and lunch programs in schools help supplement a child’s caloric needs, but school isn’t every day of the week — weekends could […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Afghan students display artwork depicting experiences as refugees, New Americans

Afghan refugee students got the chance to partake in a culturally responsive afterschool program at McKinley Elementary School Tuesday night. The program, offered by the Urban Erie Community Development Corporation, let students show off artwork that they’ve created to express their experiences as refugees and New Americans. Students received tutoring in reading, math. They also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Schember Claus has come to town!

Santa Claus came to town early and stopped by the Barber National Institute. Mayor of the City of Erie, Joe Schember, surprised children dressed as Santa Claus while letting them sit on his lap, take pictures, and receive Christmas presents. The mayor has participated in this event for over 30 years. He says it gets […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Golden Apple: Brooke Brundage — Corry Primary School

For some first-time students, the recent pandemic made going to school scary and intimidating. But one Corry primary school teacher helped her young students overcome those fears. Brooke Brundage teaches kindergarten and first grade learning support in the Corry school district. When she was in high school, she originally thought she wanted to be a […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo orangutan’s open presents during Christmas celebration

The orangutans at the Erie Zoo got the chance to celebrate Christmas Wednesday morning. Orangutans Dasa and Otis become like children on Christmas morning, according to Erie Zoo staff members. The exhibit is decorated for the holidays and holds presents for the animals to open. The apes love to dig through the gifts and will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local restaurant spreading holiday cheer to select decorated homes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents who have put up Christmas lights this holiday season might get a little extra treat from a local restaurant. New York Lunch on East Avenue is supplying gift certificates to several homes to thank them for their holiday lights. New York Lunch East Avenue is located at 922 East Ave. in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Non-Profit Speaks Out Over Loss of Erie County Funding

Under one of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis' 11 budget vetoes, MECA Inc. is set to lose $30,000 in gaming funds. The non-profit runs the Joy Senior Center, and also provides services to people with physical and mental disabilities. "We never turn anybody away, anytime," said Eaton. "We take care...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Seven Lake Erie projects receive grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $280,000 will go to seven projects aimed at protecting and restoring the Lake Erie Coastal Zone. All of Pennsylvania’s 77-mile Lake Erie coastal zone is within Erie County, and that includes the Lake Erie shoreline and its tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake at the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education

Conservation, education, and preservation are the focus of a land transfer between a local university and Asbury Woods. Donation of land from Mercyhurst University is helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation and continued environmental education. Asbury Woods is celebrating the wrap up of a process with Mercyhurst University that the executive director says took several […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project

City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront …. City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent …. Land donation helping Asbury Woods with permanent conservation, continued environmental education. New partnership, ‘Penn State at Eagles Nest,’ bringing …...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Greyhound Terminal reopens with freezing temps in forecast

The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again. With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors. The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision. They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods receiving 40 acres of land from Mercyhurst University

Conservation, education, and preservation are the focus of a transfer of land between a local university and Asbury Woods. Forty acres of land from the James Wildlife Preserve Mercyhurst University adjoining Asbury Woods is being given to the nature preserve, that the executive director, Jennifer Farrar, says will meet the intent of the land being […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods

Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie bakeries busy for the holiday season

Local bakeries are seeing a big boost in business with Christmas right around the corner.   Arts Bakery in Millcreek Township has been busy baking and selling Christmas-themed cookies. The owner told us December is always the busiest time of the year for them, and they have to be fully staffed to meet the demand. He explained […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville

The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Want to find the best holiday lights in Erie? This map has you covered

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display. Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy