Mission Empower celebrates 15 years of serving the Erie community

One Erie nonprofit is celebrating 15 years of service to the community.

Mission Empower fights to end the stigma associated with disabilities, and strives to assist families and children who deal with them.

The executive director of the organization tells us that they’re happy with how they’ve grown over the past 15 years, pushing past economic recession and the pandemic.

She also shared with us their goals moving forward.

“The unemployment rate for people with disabilities is significantly higher, it’s like 70 percent. And to get a good job, good career, you have to have a foundation of a really good education. So that’s what we’re here to advocate for, to be included in school, in the community, so people can grow up and be productive community members,” said Jill Hrinda-Patten, executive director, Mission Empower.

