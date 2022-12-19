Read full article on original website
WCAX
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette dedicated to hosting. Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some...
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
WCAX
Richmond business trials first-of-its-kind e-bucket loader
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to be a testing ground for electric vehicle technology -- from cars, trucks, and planes -- to now, heavy equipment. A Richmond company is the proud owner of North America’s first Volvo electric bucket loader. Over the last month, Cleary Stone in Richmond...
WCAX
Lamoille County bakers spread cheer over the holidays
MORRISVILLE, Vt. -- The holidays can be a tough time of year for people who struggle to make ends meet. While food shelves across the region provide canned goods and pre-packaged foods to help make a holiday meal, the kindness of one Vermont community is helping make sure food-insecure Vermonters also have a little something sweet.
The Windjammer Restaurant Adds a Wine Bar in South Burlington
When the Windjammer Restaurant announced in June 2021 that it would no longer offer its beloved salad bar, a period of collective mourning ensued — or collective outcry, depending on which social media comments you read. As of mid-December, the longtime South Burlington restaurant has transformed the boat-shaped space that once held that salad bar into an evening wine bar.
Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location
Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury. The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest...
mynbc5.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont ends affiliation with OneCare Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s largest private health insurance provider is ending its affiliation with an organization that has been working to change the way health care is paid for in the state, the company said Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont said it would forego a...
WCAX
Vermont, Mother Nature help fulfill little Florida girl’s wish to see snow
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - For Vermonters, snow is just part of winter. But for a little girl from Florida, Stowe became a winter wonderland fulfilling her special wish. Trinity, 4, has spunk, fire and passion according to her parents, and carried all of that through treatment for cancer. “She’s something...
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
WCAX
Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
mynbc5.com
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
WCAX
Berlin surveillance photos
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
WCAX
Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
NECN
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
mynbc5.com
Search continues in Hinesburg as police look to apprehend The Grinch
HINESBURG, Vt. — A local police department is warning the community to keep their eyes peeled as its search for a not-so-festive someone continues. Sightings of the Grinch have been reported all over Hinesburg, but police haven't been able to catch him. He's a mean one, looking to rob...
WCAX
Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A retrial in an employment lawsuit against the Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very differently the second time around. Plaintiff Thomas Cole initially won $3.2 million but the jury slashed that down to $55,000 last week. Cole says the company did not provide...
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
WCAX
South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
WCAX
USPS working hard but time running short to ship Christmas gifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service is working hard to try to make sure gifts arrive at their destinations in time for the holidays. If you’ve already done your holiday shopping and shipped those things out, USPS officials say you have nothing to worry about. But if you’re a present procrastinator, you’re going to want to ship those gifts out as soon as possible.
