SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO