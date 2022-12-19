ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

WCAX

Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette dedicated to hosting. Whether it comes to party invitations, gifts, or tipping, The Emily Post Institute has you covered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the institute’s Dan Post Senning and Lizzy Post about some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Lights glow one final time for holiday display

SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Richmond business trials first-of-its-kind e-bucket loader

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont continues to be a testing ground for electric vehicle technology -- from cars, trucks, and planes -- to now, heavy equipment. A Richmond company is the proud owner of North America’s first Volvo electric bucket loader. Over the last month, Cleary Stone in Richmond...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Lamoille County bakers spread cheer over the holidays

MORRISVILLE, Vt. -- The holidays can be a tough time of year for people who struggle to make ends meet. While food shelves across the region provide canned goods and pre-packaged foods to help make a holiday meal, the kindness of one Vermont community is helping make sure food-insecure Vermonters also have a little something sweet.
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

The Windjammer Restaurant Adds a Wine Bar in South Burlington

When the Windjammer Restaurant announced in June 2021 that it would no longer offer its beloved salad bar, a period of collective mourning ensued — or collective outcry, depending on which social media comments you read. As of mid-December, the longtime South Burlington restaurant has transformed the boat-shaped space that once held that salad bar into an evening wine bar.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stone’s Throw Pizza to Open Waterbury Location

Silas Pollitt and Tyler Stratton opened the first Stone's Throw Pizza in their hometown of Fairfax in 2018. Four years later, they're gearing up to open a fourth location in the former Blue Stone pizzeria at 13 Stowe Street in Waterbury. The Waterbury Stone's Throw location will be the largest...
WATERBURY, VT
cottagesgardens.com

Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet

Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Berlin surveillance photos

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont.
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
MONTPELIER, VT
NECN

Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages

Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Former Northlands employee gets retrial against employer

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - A retrial in an employment lawsuit against the Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes came back very differently the second time around. Plaintiff Thomas Cole initially won $3.2 million but the jury slashed that down to $55,000 last week. Cole says the company did not provide...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

South Burlington approves policy regarding encampments

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors on Monday approved a new policy for homeless encampments. The policy is being implemented to ensure fairness when it comes to removing homeless encampments. In it are guidelines for if, when and how these makeshift shelters should be cleaned up. It also encourages police to take a non-involvement approach. The exceptions are if there is shelter available or the encampments become unsafe.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

USPS working hard but time running short to ship Christmas gifts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Postal Service is working hard to try to make sure gifts arrive at their destinations in time for the holidays. If you’ve already done your holiday shopping and shipped those things out, USPS officials say you have nothing to worry about. But if you’re a present procrastinator, you’re going to want to ship those gifts out as soon as possible.
BURLINGTON, VT

