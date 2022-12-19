Read full article on original website
WCAX
Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
WCAX
New York state increases access to HIV medication
The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction in his five-year prison sentence. Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal workers...
WCAX
“Buddy Check Week” bill from N.H. senator added to government funding bill
EWSD to undergo math audit following release of standardized test scores. School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) scores, the standardized test in Vermont for grades three through nine. Consulting firm concludes Brattleboro’s EMS study. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Brattleboro...
VTDigger
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
mynbc5.com
Vermont, New York utility companies urge customers to prepare for potential power outages
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Utility trucks are ready to go at providers across Vermont and northern New York as thousands are expected to potentially lose power Friday morning. "We have crews from Canada. We have folks from Maine. We have folks from Massachusetts who are here helping us," said Kristin Carlson, with Green Mountain Power.
WCAX
New Hampshire panel studying voter confidence issues report
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan committee assessing voter confidence in New Hampshire made more than a dozen recommendations Thursday to improve what it deemed a strong election system worthy of public support. In its final report, the committee concluded that New Hampshire elections are well-run, the results are...
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
WCAX
Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.
WCAX
Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont
Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s...
WCAX
State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
Gov. Hochul issues statewide State of Emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency across all of New York State on Thursday, as a blizzard heads toward Western New York. Read more here:
WCAX
Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday
When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public
Vermont State University trustees approved an $80,000 deal to sell WWLR 91.5 to Vermont Public, which will add the station to its 24-hour classical music network. Read the story on VTDigger here: Northern Vermont University to sell campus radio station to Vermont Public.
mynbc5.com
New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
WCAX
Historic marker honors building’s importance in Black history in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A historic marker was recently added to a Burlington building to honor its significance in Black history in Vermont. To many people, the big blue house on Archibald Street in Burlington may look like a regular apartment building, but it was actually a hotel for people of color in the 1930s.
West Virginia resident accused of identity theft in Vermont
A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
WCAX
Hochul signs salary transparency law
ALBANY. (WCAX) - A new New York law requires employers with four or more employees to disclose the compensation or range of compensation in an advertisement for a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday signed Senate Bill S9427A into law. It requires disclosure of a job description...
State auditor: Vermont prison system mishandled incarcerated people’s grievances
In response to the audit, the department announced it would digitize the grievance system and create a Corrections Investigative Unit. Read the story on VTDigger here: State auditor: Vermont prison system mishandled incarcerated people’s grievances.
