Vermont State

WCAX

Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York state increases access to HIV medication

The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction in his five-year prison sentence. Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal workers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

“Buddy Check Week” bill from N.H. senator added to government funding bill

EWSD to undergo math audit following release of standardized test scores. School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) scores, the standardized test in Vermont for grades three through nine. Consulting firm concludes Brattleboro’s EMS study. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Brattleboro...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Please, change the new Vermont Public name

The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Hampshire panel studying voter confidence issues report

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan committee assessing voter confidence in New Hampshire made more than a dozen recommendations Thursday to improve what it deemed a strong election system worthy of public support. In its final report, the committee concluded that New Hampshire elections are well-run, the results are...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Labor officials confirm 148 laid off at GlobalFoundries in Vermont

Parishioners of the Immaculate Conception Church will have to wait even longer for the city to review their demolition permit. Wildlife Watch: Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday

When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

New fraud charges filed in Vermont murder for hire case

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The men previously accused of a murder-for-hire plot in Vermont are facing new charges. Earlier this month, the United States Attorney of Vermont charged Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay with wire fraud in connection to the case that led to the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis from Danville in 2018.
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Hochul signs salary transparency law

ALBANY. (WCAX) - A new New York law requires employers with four or more employees to disclose the compensation or range of compensation in an advertisement for a job, promotion, or transfer opportunity. Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday signed Senate Bill S9427A into law. It requires disclosure of a job description...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

