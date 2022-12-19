ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Single Vehicle Accident in Bishop

BISHOP (News Release) - On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 5:52 a.m., Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD3, EMS and TX DPS responded to a single vehicle accident on Business 77 and Hwy 77. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Business 77, when the driver lost control due to...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
New Westside Area Development Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance creating a new Westside Area Development Plan to replace the previously adopted ordinance from 1989. The City’s Planning Department and urban planners from Freese and Nichols, Inc., worked with the community to prepare a 20-year plan to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
