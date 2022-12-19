Read full article on original website
New Harbor Bridge's main span sees progress since work resumed last week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews working on the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project reached a milestone since resuming construction Dec. 15. It's easy to miss if you don't know what to look for, but under the center of the bridge's main span and supported by a blue framing structure is what is known as a delta frame.
Mud bridge damage 'worse than what we thought'; could force total rebuild
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials said that the deterioration to the mud bridge is is in such bad shape it is requesting that TxDOT move up its biennial inspection of the bridge, which is scheduled for 2023. "The situation is a little bit worse than...
CCFD, multiple units put out large grass fire on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished the large grass fire on Padre Island near Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, according to a social media post from ESD #2. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the grass fire, which was the result of a downed power...
Kleberg, Nueces Counties open warming shelters during cold front
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County is opening the FEMA dome at H.M. King High School Thursday for anyone who needs a warm place to stay during the arctic weather this weekend. The dome will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and will stay open until further notice, Kleberg County...
Coastal Bend counties offer overnight shelter from the cold in Robstown, Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we prepare for frigid temperatures, Nueces County and the city of Robstown are opening an overnight warming center at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. The center will be staffed around the clock and will open at 6 p.m. and remain open through 9 a.m....
City of Alice to open up warming center
According to a release from the city of Alice, Texas starting Thursday, Dec. 22 a warming center will be open to the public at the Merchant's Building at the Jim Wells County fairgrounds.
Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend. An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County...
AEP Texas working to restore power to Corpus Christi Bay Area residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas crews have restored power to almost 1,100 customers in Corpus Christi's Bay Area, according to AEP Public Information Officer Omar Lopez. A social media post at 2:11 p.m. identified 1,100 Corpus Christi customers without power. About 20 minutes later, that number was down to 44 customers.
Single Vehicle Accident in Bishop
BISHOP (News Release) - On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 5:52 a.m., Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD3, EMS and TX DPS responded to a single vehicle accident on Business 77 and Hwy 77. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Business 77, when the driver lost control due to...
Corpus Christi tradesmen give expert advice to prepare your home ahead of arctic blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the artic freeze closing in on the Coastal Bend area the preservation of pipes and plants are a topic of concern for many. The last freeze event in February of 2021 in Texas kept area plumbers busy making costly repairs to broken water pipes -- something area plumber Michael Shover remembers well.
Corpus Christi-Nueces Co. Health District ask residents to report at-home COVID-19 test results
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Health District said there are about 400 active COVID-19 cases that have been reported to them, but they're could be more. Officials with the district said that because at-home tests are not reported to them, the full number of...
Pets for Life Program get insulated dog houses ahead of freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many clients for the Pets for Life Program were given insulated dog houses Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures. Pets for Life is a program that continues to provide care for animals that have been spayed or seen at People Assisting Animal Control. PAAC President...
Alternative plan will be needed for removal of stranded barge
The work to remove the partially sunken construction barge that has been stranded since September on the south jetty of Packery Channel has been delayed until further notice
New Westside Area Development Plan
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance creating a new Westside Area Development Plan to replace the previously adopted ordinance from 1989. The City’s Planning Department and urban planners from Freese and Nichols, Inc., worked with the community to prepare a 20-year plan to...
Corpus Christi to open daytime warming centers Friday as it looks to expand shelters in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday it will open 14 warming centers on Friday to give people a place to keep warm during daytime hours. Temperatures could be as low as the mid to high 20s. High temperatures Friday could stay in the 30s.
Botanical Gardens cancels final day of Holly-Days due to forecasted hard freeze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is going from Holly-Days mode to freeze protection mode and must cancel the final day of the Holly-Days celebration, the gardens said in a statement Tuesday. The final day of Holly-Days at the Gardens was scheduled for Friday as an...
Salvation Army, Good Sam prepare to take in homeless during freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As temperatures dip below the freezing mark, several homeless shelters are preparing to house those in need. The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission is a 213 bed facility, located between Leopard and IH-37 on Nueces Bay (look for the blue roofs!). As of Thursday night, the shelter had 20 beds for women and 20 beds for men available.
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
CCPD will get a new police academy after council OKs $21M for construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to approve funding for a new $21 million Corpus Christi Police Department police training academy. The new 34,000 sq. ft., two-story building will occupy part of 10 acres of land near Del Mar College's Oso Creek campus on Yorktown Boulevard. In accordance with its partnership with the city, Del Mar College paid for preconstruction feasibility studies, traffic impact analysis, environmental studies, and supporting infrastructure for the academy.
