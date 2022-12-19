Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase, Drop in Key Demo Ratings for Holiday Bash
– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast. Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased...
WWE Raw Rating & Audience Spike After Last Week’s Slip
The rating and audience for this week’s episode of WWE Raw were both up strongly after a smaller fall last week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.705 million viewers. Those numbers are up 16.2% and 15.8% from the previous week’s 0.37 demo rating and audience of 1.472 million.
WWE NXT Rises Above 700,000 Viewers This Week, Ratings Drop in Key Demo
– Showbuzz Daily released the television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Last night’s show aired on tape delay, as the USA Network broadcast was filmed the previous week. This week’s episode actually saw an increase in the overall viewership, but ratings in the key demo were down.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
WWE's Solo Sikoa exemplifies 4 generations of sports entertainment excellence
One week before celebrating its 30th anniversary, World Wrestling Entertainment's "Monday Night Raw" airs for the 1,545 time. The Jan. 2 program will emanate live from Lower Broadway's Bridgestone Arena. Though only five years into his professional wrestling career, WWE superstar Solo Sikoa — who will appear on the program — is...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Would An MJF Jump To WWE Be More Successful Than Cody Rhodes’ Jump?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week
There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
SBJ Makes Prediction On How WWE’s TV Rights Deals Will Go Next Year
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal recently mentioned WWE in a list of sports media business predictions for this coming year. Ourand referenced the fact that WWE’s television agreements are set to expire after 2024, and stated that “it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when ‘WrestleMania’ is in L.A.” According to Ourand, a new agreement is likely to manifest wherein NBCU will maintain NXT and Raw’s position in the USA lineup of broadcasts, but also hypothesizes a move from Fox to an NBC channel for SmackDown.
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
UFC PPV Prices On ESPN+ Increase Starting With UFC 283
The price of UFC PPVs is going up on ESPN+, starting with UFC 283 in January. Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern has confirmed that ESPN+ is raising the price for PPVs to $79.99 per show starting with the January 21st show. That is up $5 from the previous price,...
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Rick Ross on Dropping an F-Bomb on AEW TV, Potential Future Appearances
– Hip-hop artist Rick Ross joined Busted Open Radio this week to discuss AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Rick Ross on Keith Lee: “It was real cool. I got close to Keith Lee and realized how big is traps was. He look like he weighs between 360, 370 (pounds). He’s a big motherf***er. He really is. He’s a big motherf***er.”
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Renee Paquette During AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green Tweets Photo of WWE Raw Debut
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:. – As...
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More
Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
Various News: EC3 Set For GLCW Show, Lloyd Anoa’i Battling Kidney Failure
– EC3 is set to appear at GLCW’s MerrillMania 3 show in March. GLCW is advertising the CYN founder as appearing at the show, which takes place on March 11th, 2023 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Merrill, Wisconsin. You can get tickets here. – ECW original Lloyd Anoa’i...
Various News: AEW Dark Elevation Highlights, Don Callis Hypes AEW in Winnipeg, Renee Paquette Chats With Rocky Romero,
– AEW released the following clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:. – The Invisible Hand Don Callis posted the following tweet:. – Today’s new edition of The Sessions features Renee Paquette chatting with NJPW’s Rocky Romero:. Is Rocky Romero a one-man forbidden door? He...
Drew Gulak Wants to Compete at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
– During an interview on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak discussed wanting to make it on the main card of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He stated on the subject, “I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career.” Drew Gulak continued on WrestleMania 40, “That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.”
Solo Sikoa On Using Umaga’s Samoan Spike, His Dream Main Roster Opponent
Solo Sikoa plans to use the Samoan Spike more going forward and recently weighed in on his dream opponent on the main roster. Sikoa spoke with the New York Post for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. On making his debut in Madison Square Garden: “I’ve...
