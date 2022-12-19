ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Thankful Little Havana residents line up for holiday food distribution

MIAMI - In Little Havana on Thursday morning, people began lining up at 3 a.m. for a holiday food distribution hosted by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Thousands of people were lined up for blocks, as grocery prices have skyrocketed this year. This is the second of three events where the commissioner is giving away food. In total, they're giving away 7,000 bags of food for Christmas dinner. Each bag weighed about 50 pounds and was filled with traditional ingredients for a holiday dinner including a 12-pound pork shoulder. Each bag has about $100 worth of food in it....
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
Organizations partner together to host baby shower for 40 homeless mothers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida mothers are getting some much-needed holiday help. Pinnacle Developers teamed up with the non-profit organization Chapman Partnership to hold a baby shower on Tuesday for 40 homeless moms. Other organizations also took part in the event — donating baby supplies including bottles, pacifiers, and...
BSO doggie shelter aims to find homes for lost canines

Deerfield Beach – We’re making no bones about it: This is a feel-good story for the holidays. A shed at the Broward Sheriff’s (BSO) District 10 station here has been converted into a kennel for strayed or neglected dogs. And in keeping with the season, the men and women who work there have festooned it with tinsel and holly. Students from Heritage Academy in Plantation decorated a Christmas tree with pet-friendly ornaments and seasonal sayings with canine messages hung nearby.
Margate Community Church cancels Live Nativity

MARGATE – Downbeach.com has learned that the Holy Family has made other arrangements for its trip to pay their taxes in Margate. Due to the impending storm and polar vortex, the Margate Community Church has cancelled its Live Nativity pageant scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. The pageant is...
Her tragedy inspired a plan for compassionate actions in the workplace

Pompano Beach – When Mindy Corporon’s father and son were murdered in a mass shooting in 2014 at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, her world stopped. But, bills still had to be paid, meetings still needed to be attended, and her other child still needed her. At the time, Corporon was the co-founder and CEO of a wealth management firm and she says the fog didn’t lift for another 18 months.
Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward

MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help

MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
