MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO