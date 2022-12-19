Read full article on original website
Thankful Little Havana residents line up for holiday food distribution
MIAMI - In Little Havana on Thursday morning, people began lining up at 3 a.m. for a holiday food distribution hosted by Commissioner Joe Carollo. Thousands of people were lined up for blocks, as grocery prices have skyrocketed this year. This is the second of three events where the commissioner is giving away food. In total, they're giving away 7,000 bags of food for Christmas dinner. Each bag weighed about 50 pounds and was filled with traditional ingredients for a holiday dinner including a 12-pound pork shoulder. Each bag has about $100 worth of food in it....
WSVN-TV
Salvation Army of Broward County donates gifts to children
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Broward County played the part of Santa Claus thanks to the generosity of others. The agency opened it’s toy shop this morning and hosted a drive-thru distribution at their community center in Fort Lauderdale. Presents were given to families who...
WSVN-TV
Kroger partners with United Way Miami to give gift cards and food to 2 veterans ahead of Christmas
MIAMI (WSVN) - The nation’s largest grocery store chain has recently made its South Florida debut, and they are giving back to the community in its very first year in the region. Kroger was behind a grocery giveaway on Wednesday for some of the most deserving in our community.
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighters help Santa make special deliveries to local schools
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students. Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami. The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration. The toy drive aims to...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County gifts man $50K for home renovation as part of ‘Christmas in July’ campaign
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County gave a local homeowner the chance to make his home brand-new, just in time for Christmas. County officials said the generous gesture to Northwest Miami-Dade resident Darryl Williams a gift that can keep on giving. “At first it was just an application, and...
WSVN-TV
Organizations partner together to host baby shower for 40 homeless mothers in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida mothers are getting some much-needed holiday help. Pinnacle Developers teamed up with the non-profit organization Chapman Partnership to hold a baby shower on Tuesday for 40 homeless moms. Other organizations also took part in the event — donating baby supplies including bottles, pacifiers, and...
WSVN-TV
Rolling Loud festival partners with Miami-Dade to gift toys to children at Miami Gardens day care
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - There was toy joy for children at a Miami Gardens day care, thanks in part to a popular music festival hosted in South Florida. The co-founder of Rolling Loud partnered with Miami-Dade on Wednesday to give toys to children at the day care. The gifts...
BSO doggie shelter aims to find homes for lost canines
Deerfield Beach – We’re making no bones about it: This is a feel-good story for the holidays. A shed at the Broward Sheriff’s (BSO) District 10 station here has been converted into a kennel for strayed or neglected dogs. And in keeping with the season, the men and women who work there have festooned it with tinsel and holly. Students from Heritage Academy in Plantation decorated a Christmas tree with pet-friendly ornaments and seasonal sayings with canine messages hung nearby.
WSVN-TV
Farm Share food giveaway spreads holiday cheer at Jesus People Ministries in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the holidays around the corner, South Florida organizations gathered for a giveaway to feed the homeless community. Families in Miami Gardens picked up fresh produce and nonperishable canned goods as they drove through the parking lot of Jesus People Ministries near Northwest 42nd Avenue and 183rd Street.
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
downbeach.com
Margate Community Church cancels Live Nativity
MARGATE – Downbeach.com has learned that the Holy Family has made other arrangements for its trip to pay their taxes in Margate. Due to the impending storm and polar vortex, the Margate Community Church has cancelled its Live Nativity pageant scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Friday evening. The pageant is...
Her tragedy inspired a plan for compassionate actions in the workplace
Pompano Beach – When Mindy Corporon’s father and son were murdered in a mass shooting in 2014 at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, her world stopped. But, bills still had to be paid, meetings still needed to be attended, and her other child still needed her. At the time, Corporon was the co-founder and CEO of a wealth management firm and she says the fog didn’t lift for another 18 months.
WSVN-TV
Students help Coconut Creek Police name bloodhound puppy in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida students won special naming rights. The Coconut Creek Police Department hosted a Bloodhound naming contest on Tuesday, enlisting the help of school kids. Three different classes at Tradewinds Elementary School came up with the winner: Liberty. They were excited to...
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
Older adults get help with presents for grandchildren in Broward
MIAMI - Some older adults are getting a helping hand during these difficult financial times. Two groups are coming together to help seniors stretch their budgets, so they can provide holiday presents for their grandchildren.Workers with the Pantry of Broward and The Casino of Dania Beach have distributed more than 3,000 toys over the past two days to seniors in Broward County. "Seniors are our largest demographic here in Broward County. As we know, with inflation and rising costs their budgets are being stretched as well. These seniors have grandchildren and we want their grandchildren to have a great holiday. So...
WSVN-TV
#Justice4Joe: Inflatable of Flanigan’s founder stolen from new Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular South Florida restaurant chain Flanigan’s is asking for the public’s help in locating an inflatable of their founder after it was stolen during a grand opening in Davie. The inflatable of Joe Flanigan was taken from the new Big Daddy’s Wine and...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Mayor Levine Cava wants residents in distress over the holidays to reach out for help
MIAMI - The holiday season can be especially stressful for some. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was joined by Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, former Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and Nat Moore, and former Miami Marlins player Jeff Conine to share a public safety message for the holidays. "For Us, Protect Us!" is focused on residents standing together as a community to keep each other safe from harm. The message stresses that residents who are in distress should reach out for help. "The holiday season comes with great joy and happiness and celebration and it also brings additional...
WSVN-TV
MDPD arrest 19-year-old gunman in Miami Springs neighborhood; 1 dead
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood but the shooter would be caught and cuffed. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. 7News was on the scene as a...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief bestowed medal for saving man’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Fire chief was honored for making a brave save. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan was presented with a Medal of Valor Award from the Broward County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Tuesday night. Gollan was off duty, enjoying a night out at dinner with...
