Section of Route 202 in Granby closed due to motor vehicle crash

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP)– The Granby Police department is warning motorists about a road closure in their town.

East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex will be closed Monday night until Tuesday morning due to a motor vehicle crash that involved the felling of several electric poles.

National Grid reported on their outage map that there were around 500 customers without electricity, but all power has been restored.

Traffic is being detoured down North Street and Lyman Streets to go around the crash area. Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that the roadway is estimated to open midday on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.