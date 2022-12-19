Read full article on original website
Related
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
Michael Strahan’s Wives: Meet His Two Former Spouses
Michael Strahan is a TV host for Good Morning America and a former NFL player. He is currently not married. Michael has been married a total of two times, most recently to Jean Muggli. “I think marriage is great, I really do,” Michael Strahan said in a 2018 episode of...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Bhad Bhabie Poses In Playboy Underwear For Spicy Selfies
At just 19 years old, rapper and influencer Bhad Bhabie has taken the world by storm. Real name Danielle Bregoli, she took the world by storm when her mother, Barbara, took the teenager on Dr. Phil in 2016 because she was worried about her daughter's new look. Bhabie's catchphrase, “cash me outside, how bout dah?” quickly became a meme.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Ken Curtis Lived in a Real-Life Jail With ‘Notorious Outlaws’ Long Before Playing Festus Haggen
'Gunsmoke' actor Ken Curtis lived in a real-life jail growing up, which gave him valuable experience for playing Festus Haggen.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Once a peach, always a peach! The Real Housewives of Atlanta has said goodbye to a few cast members since its Bravo debut in 2008 — but there’s always a chance they could return. For instance, original RHOA star NeNe Leakes left the show in season 7 before rejoining the cast in 2018. “It’s been a […]
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Popculture
'The Conners' Brings Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners recently delivered a Thanksgiving episode that's sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
