Federal workers in parts of Vt., NH could get a pay raise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Public servants in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire who live and work near Massachusetts may get paid Boston bucks. Vermont’s Congressional delegation is praising a recommendation from the President’s Pay Agent to include Windsor and Orange counties in Vermont, and Grafton and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire, in the Boston area locality pay region.
New York state increases access to HIV medication
The impending storm is bringing rail traffic to a halt in Vermont. Former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros is asking for a reduction in his five-year prison sentence. Ten landmarks in New York were lit in blue and yellow Wednesday night in honor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Federal workers...
New Hampshire panel studying voter confidence issues report
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bipartisan committee assessing voter confidence in New Hampshire made more than a dozen recommendations Thursday to improve what it deemed a strong election system worthy of public support. In its final report, the committee concluded that New Hampshire elections are well-run, the results are...
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
“Buddy Check Week” bill from N.H. senator added to government funding bill
EWSD to undergo math audit following release of standardized test scores. School districts across the state have received their individual 2021-2022 Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) scores, the standardized test in Vermont for grades three through nine. Consulting firm concludes Brattleboro’s EMS study. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Brattleboro...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
Please, change the new Vermont Public name
The new name “Vermont Public” for the newly consolidated Vermont Public Radio and TV is an affront to our literary sensibilities. “Vermont Public,” says nothing, means nothing, is not the Vermont public, does not represent or speak for the public citizens of Vermont. “Vermont Public,” what? Who?...
As COVID cases climb across US, Vt. booster rates falter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As COVID cases are on the increase across much of the U.S., vaccination booster rates -- especially among the more vulnerable over-50 population -- have not kept up, including in our region. Most states have seen cases and hospitalizations increase in the past two weeks. In...
Vermont, New York utility companies urge customers to prepare for potential power outages
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Utility trucks are ready to go at providers across Vermont and northern New York as thousands are expected to potentially lose power Friday morning. "We have crews from Canada. We have folks from Maine. We have folks from Massachusetts who are here helping us," said Kristin Carlson, with Green Mountain Power.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Monsanto asks judge to delay demolition of Burlington High School - clipped version
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
South Burlington approves homeless encampment policy
Could Vt. Law and Graduate School lose accreditation from American Bar Association?. According to a new report, new numbers show students who take the bar exam, only 68% of them are passing. New charges for two men connected to murder-for-hire plot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vermont’s U.S. Attorney’s office says...
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case
The original multimillion-dollar sum had been one of the largest employment-related verdicts in Vermont history. Read the story on VTDigger here: New jury reduces award from $3.2 million to $55,000 in retrial of Vergennes employment case.
GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state
The semiconductor company began laying people off last week, but it did not say at the time how many people would be affected. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries layoffs to hit 148 Vermont employees, company tells state.
State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
Vt. housing program provides financial incentive to developers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont program is working to spur developers to build more affordable starter homes. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program is administered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency. It provides $15 million in subsidies and incentives for builders to construct homes that are up to 120% of the area’s median household income.
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
Lamoille County bakers spread cheer over the holidays
Do you know the difference between a rabbit and a hare?. Operation Santa’s Convoy is a go-- the Vermont Army National Guard Brigade Support Battalion has a lighted convoy working its way through the state Tuesday evening. Vermonters gather for Statehouse menorah lighting. Updated: 3 hours ago. Vermonters gathered...
Amtrak cancels all trains in Vermont on Friday
When it comes to holiday parties, there’s a whole lot of etiquette involved. Driving on icy roads can be hazardous, but if you do have to drive, experts say there are a few key points to keep in mind. Ariel Quiros asks judge for reduced sentence. Updated: 7 hours...
