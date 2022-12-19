Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week
There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
411mania.com
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
411mania.com
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Reportedly Hospitalized
Koko B. Ware is reportedly in the hospital. The Wrestling Collection, who represent the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Ware is hospitalized in Mississippi with “unspecified medical issues.”. Ware has had some medical issues in the past, such as undergoing knee replacement...
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Has Slight Viewership Increase, Drop in Key Demo Ratings for Holiday Bash
– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last night’s Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite. Viewership was up by a very slight margin this week, but the rating in the demographic was down for the live TBS broadcast. Last night’s Holiday Bash show averaged 957,000 viewers. Viewership increased...
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Would An MJF Jump To WWE Be More Successful Than Cody Rhodes’ Jump?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
411mania.com
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
411mania.com
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
411mania.com
Drew Gulak Wants to Compete at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia
– During an interview on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak discussed wanting to make it on the main card of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He stated on the subject, “I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career.” Drew Gulak continued on WrestleMania 40, “That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.”
411mania.com
Various News: Ric Flair Praises Renee Paquette During AEW Dynamite, Chelsea Green Tweets Photo of WWE Raw Debut
– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette during last night’s Dynamite. Flair tweeted, “I’m Watching #AEWDynamite! @ReneePaquette, You Are Under Appreciated, Beautiful, And Married To A MAN!! Happy Holidays My Friend! Wooooo!” You can check out his tweet below:. – As...
411mania.com
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping
– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
411mania.com
Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Her WWE Tryout
Speaking recently on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan shared some details on how got her first tryout with WWE and joined the company. She stated the following (via Wrestling Inc):. “I was fortunate enough to meet this world-renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco. He...
411mania.com
KiLynn King Comments On Impact Debut Against Taylor Wilde
KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance on this week’s Before the Impact. Thursday’s pre-show saw King face Taylor Wilde in one-on-one action, which saw Wilde pick up the win. King, who has worked regularly for NWA in 2022, took to Twitter to comment on her debut,...
411mania.com
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans
– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.22.22
-CHASE U IN THE HOUSE! Andre Chase is easily one of the best things about NXT Level UP. Chase gets an insert promo and drops a bleeped F-Bomb as the production guy tries to wrap him early. No Thea Hail or Duke Hudson with Chase because Chase U is on winter break. Fair enough! Byron brings up these two were rivals in the Carolina Indy scene. Some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and the crowd politely applauds. A series of armdrags from Cedric, but a third is avoided and Chase gets a roll-up for two. Shoulder block from Chase, but Cedric snaps off a head scissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Cedric. Byron mentions Cedric is on a six-match winning streak against the NXT roster. Chase eats a back elbow but blocks a Cedric charge with a boot to the face. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Chase and he follows with The C-H-A-S-E-U Stomp which some in the crowd are hip top. Powerbomb from Chase gets two. He heads up, but Cedric avoids and connects with The Neuralizer and Brainbuster to get the win at 5:10.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon Wanting to Return to WWE, Critiques WWE’s Current Product
– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed reports that Vince McMahon wants to make a comeback to WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE: “I mean I know he has voting rights,...
Comments / 1