WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week

There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Reportedly Hospitalized

Koko B. Ware is reportedly in the hospital. The Wrestling Collection, who represent the WWE Hall of Famer, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that Ware is hospitalized in Mississippi with “unspecified medical issues.”. Ware has had some medical issues in the past, such as undergoing knee replacement...
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a North American Championship match and more for next week’s WWE NXT. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * WWE North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo. * Battle For the...
NJPW Replaces KOPW Trophy With A Championship Belt

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the KOPW trophy is no more and has been replaced with a brand new championship belt. The title vacates every year, so current champion Shingo Takagi will no longer have the title once 2023 hits. The new champion will be decided in the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
Drew Gulak Wants to Compete at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia

– During an interview on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Drew Gulak discussed wanting to make it on the main card of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He stated on the subject, “I usually don’t have goals with my wrestling career.” Drew Gulak continued on WrestleMania 40, “That is a very gigantic one that has been placed in front of me by the powers that be. I have never been more focused than I have in my entire life in my in-ring career than I am now, with that kind of lighting a fire under my behind.”
AEW News: Thunder Rosa Backstage At Dynamite, What Happened After Rampage Taping

– Thunder Rosa was backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Rosa was at the taping, which took place in her hometown of San Antonio. Rosa has been out of action with back issues since before All Out in September, and the site reports Rosa is not expected to return to the ring until after the New Year, with February or March as possibilities.
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Her WWE Tryout

Speaking recently on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, Liv Morgan shared some details on how got her first tryout with WWE and joined the company. She stated the following (via Wrestling Inc):. “I was fortunate enough to meet this world-renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco. He...
KiLynn King Comments On Impact Debut Against Taylor Wilde

KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance on this week’s Before the Impact. Thursday’s pre-show saw King face Taylor Wilde in one-on-one action, which saw Wilde pick up the win. King, who has worked regularly for NWA in 2022, took to Twitter to comment on her debut,...
New Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page will battle Bryan Danielson among the new matches set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Page interrupt a promo by Danielson, which led to a match being set for next week. In addition, match six in the Best of Seven Series between...
Jimmy Korderas Addresses Dexter Lumis Failing to Generate Heat With the Fans

– During his latest Reffin’ Rant video posted earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed Dexter Lumis failing to get over and generate heat with the fans during his feud with The Miz. He stated the following:. “Sometimes silence speaks louder than words, especially in the world of...
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.22.22

-CHASE U IN THE HOUSE! Andre Chase is easily one of the best things about NXT Level UP. Chase gets an insert promo and drops a bleeped F-Bomb as the production guy tries to wrap him early. No Thea Hail or Duke Hudson with Chase because Chase U is on winter break. Fair enough! Byron brings up these two were rivals in the Carolina Indy scene. Some mat wrestling early with neither man getting an advantage and the crowd politely applauds. A series of armdrags from Cedric, but a third is avoided and Chase gets a roll-up for two. Shoulder block from Chase, but Cedric snaps off a head scissors followed by a dropkick for two. Heavy kick to the back from Cedric. Byron mentions Cedric is on a six-match winning streak against the NXT roster. Chase eats a back elbow but blocks a Cedric charge with a boot to the face. Side Russian Leg Sweep from Chase and he follows with The C-H-A-S-E-U Stomp which some in the crowd are hip top. Powerbomb from Chase gets two. He heads up, but Cedric avoids and connects with The Neuralizer and Brainbuster to get the win at 5:10.
