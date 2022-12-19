Read full article on original website
Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed
The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
Pirates announce 2023 MiLB coaching staff
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced their 2023 Minor League coaching assignments on Wednesday, headlined by new managers in Double-A Altoona and High-A Greensboro. Callix Crabbe, who managed Greensboro last season, will transition to managing Altoona and become the 14th manager in franchise history. In Crabbe’s place, Robby Hammock, who previously coached for nearly a decade with the D-backs, will join the organization and manage Greensboro.
MLB
Cubs bring back Smyly on 2-year deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly made it clear as last season came to a close that he hoped to still be part of the Cubs’ plans next year. A reunion is indeed in the works. On Thursday night, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that the Cubs and Smyly had reached an agreement on a two-year contract worth $19 million guaranteed. The pact includes an opt-out after the 2023 season. Smyly will earn $8 million in '23 and $8.5 million in '24. There is a $10 million mutual option (with a $2.5 million buyout) for '25.
Bassitt bets on himself, Toronto with deal to pitch for only MLB team in Canada
The Blue Jays are the only team in the major leagues in Canada. Chris Bassitt gained an entire country of potential fans, along with a few bucks by signing a contract to pitch for Toronto. His payday fell in an offseason of robust spending throughout the industry. ...
MLB
Royals to promote Stetter to bullpen coach (source)
KANSAS CITY -- The final piece of the Royals’ 2023 coaching staff slid into place Thursday when the club promoted Mitch Stetter to be their new bullpen coach, sources told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Stetter, 41, spent the past three seasons as the Royals’ manager...
MLB
Each team's breakout prospect of 2022
The end of the year is a great time to take a breath and look back at the baseball season that was. Some things happened as expected, but one of the things that’s so great about this game is when the unexpected happens. And that happened in the form...
MLB
Swanson's tie to Cubs is deeper than many realize
CHICAGO -- Dansby Swanson avoided eye contact with his parents as they looked on and listened from the first row in a press conference room in the Cubs' offices on Wednesday. Chicago's new shortstop wanted to keep his emotions in check as told this story. Swanson wore a warm smile...
MLB
Mets trade McCann to Orioles for player to be named
NEW YORK -- Steve Cohen has committed to a historic player payroll in 2023 ... but he’s at least receiving a bit of a rebate. The Mets traded catcher James McCann and cash late Wednesday night to the Orioles for a player to be named. To rid themselves of the underperforming McCann, a source said, the Mets agreed to pay $19 million of the $24 million remaining on the catcher’s four-year contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. But it will actually save the Mets $8 million due to the smaller Competitive Balance Tax bill that will result.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 23
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Koosman went 222-209 in a 19-year career with the Mets, Twins, White Sox and Phillies, compiling a 53.7 bWAR that is not only tops among players born on this day but also leads all pitchers born in Minnesota (only Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield and Joe Mauer are ahead of him overall; Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Charles Bender are the pitchers just behind him).
MLB
Why Dansby parted ways with Atlanta
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Take yourself back to Nov. 2, 2021, the night the Braves won the World Series. Had somebody said, “Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson will each have a new employer within the next 14 months,” how would you have reacted?
MLB
Here are the Pirates' 2023 non-roster invitees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced on Thursday that catcher Tyler Heineman, right-handed pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Nathan Webb and left-handed pitchers Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryzny and Angel Perdomo have been signed to Minor League contracts and been invited to Major League Spring Training. Heineman, 31, played 52 games for the...
MLB
'It’s a gauntlet': Dombrowski up for NL East battle
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets have shocked the baseball world. The Phillies like their chances anyway. Mets owner Steve Cohen agreed early Wednesday morning to a 12-year, $315 million contract with Carlos Correa, pending a physical, less than 24 hours after the Giants planned to introduce Correa as their franchise cornerstone in San Francisco. Nobody saw it coming. But then, who could have predicted any of this?
MLB
Jeter on Judge being captain: 'This is historic'
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter was less than six months removed from his storybook ending, the famous walk-off single that sealed his final game in the Bronx, and the retired shortstop was sharing dinner with a group of prospects as part of the Yankees’ “Captain’s Camp.”. Aaron...
MLB
McCarthy looks back on rookie year: 'I found out a lot about myself'
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert's D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the season came to a close, I sat down with a number of D-backs players to get their take on their year. What did they think went well? What would they like to improve on? What changes were they planning on making during the offseason?
MLB
Orioles acquire veteran catcher McCann from Mets
The Orioles checked off another item on their offseason to-do list on Wednesday night. This time, they went to the trade market to fill one of the holes on their roster. Baltimore announced it acquired catcher James McCann and cash considerations from the Mets in exchange for a player to be named later. The 32-year-old will serve as the O’s backup catcher behind Adley Rutschman.
MLB
5 trade proposals that make sense entering '23
Free agency is winding down, but we could see the trade market pick up coming out of the holiday season as the rest of the offseason plays out and playoff hopefuls look to further improve their rosters before Spring Training. With this in mind, here are five trade proposals --...
MLB
Hedges' fit in Pittsburgh more than just on the field
PITTSBURGH -- Austin Hedges was raised in Southern California. He spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his Major League career in San Diego. But for the California kid, the decision to sign with the Pirates represents something of a homecoming. “It starts with family roots,” Hedges said. Hedges, who...
MLB
'Putting on these pinstripes is something special' for Rodón
NEW YORK – The Yankees pushed hard for Carlos Rodón at this past year’s Trade Deadline, envisioning the All-Star left-hander buzzing through American League lineups with his fastball and slider combination, helping the team make a deep postseason drive. It took a little longer than expected, but they’ve got their man.
MLB
Bellinger eyes rebound in '23: 'It's definitely a big year'
CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger understood the news that could arrive this offseason. After a decade spent in the Dodgers' system dating back to his teenage years, the former National League MVP was at risk of being non-tendered. The moment arrived in November for Bellinger, who had the freedom to write...
MLB
Everything comes full circle for this Bucs OF
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos’ Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Connor Joe was drafted by the Pirates out of the University of San Diego in 2014, his dreams of playing in the Majors were rooted in Pittsburgh. Joe envisioned one day living in the city. He envisioned a daily commute to PNC Park. He envisioned donning the black and gold.
