Homeowners Receive Upsetting Note From 'Grinch' Neighbors Over Holiday Decorations
Even a neighborhood "Grinch" can't steal these homeowners' Christmas spirit this holiday season. A Minnesota couple is speaking out after an anonymous letter was mailed to their home in Burnsville to criticize their holiday decoration display on the exterior of their house—and let's just say, the nasty note is enough to land the sender on the naughty list this year.
Down on the Farm: Hygge through the holidays
When you’re little, the holiday season can seem wondrously magical — festive music playing everywhere, sparkling decorations, all sorts of wonderful foods and treats and presents. As you grow older, some of that magic is replaced with obligations and running here and there to this and that, making sure that everything is in order and that everyone is happy. In this hectic state, the holidays are a stressful chore, rather than a magical time to look forward to as autumn wanes. I recently finished reading...
MedicalXpress
Tips to help a frozen shoulder
Pain and stiffness in your shoulder can make every activity, including sleep, difficult. Worsening shoulder pain, especially at night, could mean you have a frozen shoulder, says Dr. Christopher Camp, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon. "The scientific name that we give it is adhesive capsulitis, and, basically, it's a condition...
MedicalXpress
This winter, keep your balance to avoid the emergency room
Balance is defined as the body's ability to maintain its center of mass over the base of support. More importantly, especially when snowstorms hit, being balanced can prevent falls, which can lead to a reduction in injury. "Many parts of your body play key roles with your balance," says Kariline...
aarp.org
Holiday gift ideas for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers
Holidays can be stressful enough, but when you add in a person living with dementia, gatherings with family and friends become more complex. Finding the right gift for our loved ones can be challenging. The Alzheimer's Association offers a caregiver holiday guide that shows how, with careful planning, family celebrations can continue to be a meaningful part of the holidays while ensuring safety, comfort and enjoyment for everyone.
MedicalXpress
Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels
Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? If you are confused about whether to use unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or saturated fats when cooking, it's understandable. It can be confusing. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says fats that raise...
Next Avenue
The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder
Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
MedicalXpress
Bedtime strategies for kids with autism and ADHD can help all families get more sleep
Getting a good night's sleep is important for children's learning and development. When young people don't get enough sleep, it can impact their mood, school performance, health, and behavior. The impact of sleep on quality of life is a force everyone can relate to. For children with neurodevelopmental conditions such...
MedicalXpress
Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix
A glass or two of champagne with Christmas lunch. A cool crisp beer at the beach. Some cheeky cocktails with friends to see in the New Year. There seem to be so many occasions to unwind with an alcoholic drink this summer. But if you're taking certain medications while drinking...
Parent's Perspective: Making joyful holiday memories for kids
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holidays are joyful but they can also be draining and exhausting, maybe more so for parents with the extra pressure of creating joyful memories for kids.The holidays can be full of cheer but between gift buying, planning around kids events, seeing family, and hosting family, The holidays can feel like your brain doesn't shut off. The Mayo Clinic has some great information, starting with, knowing and setting your limits.If trying to make one more event, scheduling family pictures, or sending...
MedicalXpress
New drug offers hope for people with hand osteoarthritis
A new study, published in Science Translational Medicine by researchers at the University of Oxford has identified that Talarozole, a drug that is known to increase retinoic acid, was able to prevent osteoarthritis (OA) in disease models. Tonia Vincent, Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology & Honorary Rheumatologist at Oxford's Nuffield Department...
fitchburgstar.com
DeGrave: Navigate the holiday hustle with easy family meals
The busy holiday season is upon us and between school, work and holiday parties, it can be hard to get the family back to the dinner table for a meal. Hy-Vee dietitians know that spending can add up during the holiday season, so budget-friendly, simple meal solutions are the name of the game! Here are a few of our favorite tips to get dinner on the table without breaking the bank:
diabetesdaily.com
2022 Diabetes Holiday Gift Guide
This content originally appeared on Beyond Type 1. Republished with permission. Gone are the days of gifting sugar-free candies that sit untouched until next year. This year give your loved ones with diabetes (or yourself!) a gift that can make living with diabetes a bit easier and cooler! Check out our recommendations for this holiday season.
MedicalXpress
Experts publish overview of newest perspectives on hazardous drinking and alcohol use disorders
A University of Rhode Island (URI) professor is a co-author of a new paper on the state-of-the-state of hazardous drinking and alcohol use disorders, published in Nature Reviews Disease Primers. URI Prochaska Endowed Professor Sarah Feldstein Ewing joins 10 of the world's most respected experts in the addiction field to...
MedicalXpress
Bidirectional association for Ménière disease, osteoporosis
Adults with Ménière disease (MD) have increased risk of osteoporosis, and those with osteoporosis have increased risk of MD, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in Nutrients. Hyo Geun Choi, M.D., from the Hallym University College of Medicine in Anyang, South Korea, and colleagues estimated the...
MedicalXpress
Heart health tip for older adults in 2023: Step it up a bit
The evidence-based health benefits of walking continue to accumulate, according to ongoing research by a University of Massachusetts Amherst physical activity epidemiologist, who leads an international consortium known as the Steps for Health Collaborative. Findings from the latest study led by Amanda Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School...
MedicalXpress
Randomized trial finds therapies for spine pain improved quality of life but did not decrease health care spending
Pain in the back or the neck is extremely common and accounts for more health care spending than any other health condition. A study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, compared two non-invasive interventions for treating spine pain, assessing both how well these methods worked at reducing pain and whether either method reduced spine-related health care spending.
MedicalXpress
Tiny patch could give diabetics painless glucose monitoring
University of Waterloo researchers are developing a new patch that would offer diabetics an affordable, accurate, pain-free, round-the-clock alternative to traditional tests that require pricking a finger for a blood sample every few hours. And to make it even more user-friendly, potentially life-saving readings from the patch would be transmitted...
