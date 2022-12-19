ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers CB Jaire Alexander Predicts 'Seven Interceptions' Against Rams

By Connor Zimmerlee
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLps0_0jo8twlE00

Jaire Alexander is one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and is ready to face off against Baker Mayfield.

When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field on Monday night, it might not be a game that lives up to its own preseason expectations.

Instead of being a showdown between two of the top seeds in the NFC, like many thought it would be, the 4-9 Rams and 5-8 Packers are both looking to salvage their season however they can.

The Rams, though, will be on their fourth starting quarterback when they roll into Green Bay with Baker Mayfield set to start. Against the Raiders Mayfield completed 22-of-35 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown, with the touchdown capping off a 98-yard game-winning drive.

Despite his heroics in his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, though, Packers' cornerback Jaire Alexander isn't impressed and is ready to play Mayfield.

"With the right game plan and preparation, we should get like seven interceptions,” Alexander said.

Alexander, who has never shied away from trash talk, has four interceptions this season and will look to add more to his total against the Rams. If Mayfield can play clean football like he did against the Raiders though, then Alexander will have trouble adding to his tally.

