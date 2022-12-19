Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV's Tasty Shot Portfolio Makes Him Key Three-Level Scorer

Giving one of the Lakers' more unheralded players his due flowers.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers eked out a victory against the visiting Washington Wizards with some clutch late-game shotmaking. LeBron James was of course the driver of the charge, and set up the final winning bucket (a dunk by a wide-open Thomas Bryant). He finished with 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor, nine rebounds and seven assists.

But the game's second-leading scorer for L.A., starting small forward Lonnie Walker IV, did not receive a ton of publicity despite his highly skilled output and frenetic play.

In 34:26 last night, the 6'4" swingman scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from deep) and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, plus three rebounds, one assist and one steal..

Across 26 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.4 points on .475/.388/.862 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Following the contest, five-time Lakers champ Derek Fisher unpacked Walker's excellent and criminally unheralded night:

"More important than I think scoring 21 points is how he plays the game," Fisher noted. In the video (well worth a watch), D Fish breaks down some of Walker's best scoring moments.

"And so to see Lonnie Walker catching and shooting threes off the move, pitching and getting back, penetration to the basket, also running the wing and the recipient of passes from teammates. Just really attacking the game at all three levels. Really key to the Lakers winning tonight."

Midway through the fourth quarter, Walker appeared to injure his left foot off a Bradley Beal screen:

However, to close out the contest, L.A. head coach Darvin Ham opted to bring in a hobbled Walker over sixth man Russell Westbrook, who typically has been utilized in closing lineups. Prioritizing Walker's floor-spacing, assuming it wouldn't aggravate the foot injury, makes sense in theory, as it clears out the lane for LeBron James and Thomas Bryant.