ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV's Tasty Shot Portfolio Makes Him Key Three-Level Scorer

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTrsk_0jo8tt7300

Giving one of the Lakers' more unheralded players his due flowers.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers eked out a victory against the visiting Washington Wizards with some clutch late-game shotmaking. LeBron James was of course the driver of the charge, and set up the final winning bucket (a dunk by a wide-open Thomas Bryant). He finished with 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor, nine rebounds and seven assists.

But the game's second-leading scorer for L.A., starting small forward Lonnie Walker IV, did not receive a ton of publicity despite his highly skilled output and frenetic play.

In 34:26 last night, the 6'4" swingman scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor (2-of-4 from deep) and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, plus three rebounds, one assist and one steal..

Across 26 games this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 15.4 points on .475/.388/.862 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Following the contest, five-time Lakers champ Derek Fisher unpacked Walker's excellent and criminally unheralded night:

"More important than I think scoring 21 points is how he plays the game," Fisher noted. In the video (well worth a watch), D Fish breaks down some of Walker's best scoring moments.

"And so to see Lonnie Walker catching and shooting threes off the move, pitching and getting back, penetration to the basket, also running the wing and the recipient of passes from teammates. Just really attacking the game at all three levels. Really key to the Lakers winning tonight."

Midway through the fourth quarter, Walker appeared to injure his left foot off a Bradley Beal screen:

However, to close out the contest, L.A. head coach Darvin Ham opted to bring in a hobbled Walker over sixth man Russell Westbrook, who typically has been utilized in closing lineups. Prioritizing Walker's floor-spacing, assuming it wouldn't aggravate the foot injury, makes sense in theory, as it clears out the lane for LeBron James and Thomas Bryant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy