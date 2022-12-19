ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivanka Not ‘Forthcoming’ in Jan. 6 Testimony: House Select Committee

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Al Drago/Getty

In an executive summary released Monday, the Jan. 6 House Select Committee described Trump and Co.’s assertions that the election was stolen as “a big scam.” The panel also noted that key figures in the former president’s inner circle were not “forthcoming” in their testimony, including his daughter Ivanka Trump—while others, like Rudy Giuliani, backtracked on their public positions. The president’s daughter allegedly “acknowledged” to the committee that Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election were bunk, that her father had pressured Pence on the morning of the insurrection, and that the former president had indeed watched the violence unravel in real time. But, they noted, “Ivanka Trump was not as forthcoming as [Pat] Cipollone and others about President Trump’s conduct,” the panel wrote, suggesting that Ms. Trump knew more than she had let on while exhibiting “a lack of full recollection of certain issues.” Others in the Trump camp were also called out for their cagey dispositions, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany—whose testimony was described by the committee as “evasive” and “pre-prepared.” Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani quietly reversed his position on Dominion voting machines during his testimony, conceding that the devices never “stole” the election.

Read it at NBC News

