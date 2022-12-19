Emoni Bates Continuing Eastern Michigan Resurgence

Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates has continued his stellar start to the season after a shaky collegiate start.

After a shaky first collegiate year with Memphis, 2023 draft hopeful Emoni Bates has found new life with Eastern Michigan.

Long thought of as the top player in his class, Bates had a rocky collegiate start, averaging just 9.7 points on 37 percent shooting and missing games due to a variety of reasons.

As a sophomore, Bates has seen an offensive resurgence, vaulting his name back into the draft sphere, albeit the late selections.

Bates is averaging 19.4 points on 44 percent shooting for the Eagles, and perhaps most importantly is hitting 36 percent of his 7.5 attempted 3-pointers per game. His most recent contest featured 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting in a win over Detroit. He hit four of his eight attempted threes, tacking on six rebounds and nabbing two steals in the process.

They’re not breathtaking numbers. And at 6-foot-9 with a negative wingspan, Bates won’t be the franchise-changing player many thought he was throughout the years. But Bates is quietly playing himself into draft contention in an offensive specialist-type role than he could certainly thrive in in the big leagues.

On top of his scoring numbers, Bates is averaging a respectable 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game and hitting close to 72 percent of his free throw attempts.

Bates reclassified to play at Memphis at just 17, meaning he’s still just 18-years-old with plenty of time to continue honing his skills. Any teams in need of wing scoring are certain to keep an eye on Bates throughout the pre-draft process.

If he can measure well and continue impressing in competitive settings, a team with a late first could take a swing on Bates, similar to the Warriors and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in 2022.

Eastern Michigan currently sits at 3-9, and next takes on projected lottery pick GG Jackson and South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

