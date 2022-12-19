ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Emoni Bates Continuing Eastern Michigan Resurgence

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCR1l_0jo8tgsq00

Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates has continued his stellar start to the season after a shaky collegiate start.

After a shaky first collegiate year with Memphis, 2023 draft hopeful Emoni Bates has found new life with Eastern Michigan.

Long thought of as the top player in his class, Bates had a rocky collegiate start, averaging just 9.7 points on 37 percent shooting and missing games due to a variety of reasons.

As a sophomore, Bates has seen an offensive resurgence, vaulting his name back into the draft sphere, albeit the late selections.

Bates is averaging 19.4 points on 44 percent shooting for the Eagles, and perhaps most importantly is hitting 36 percent of his 7.5 attempted 3-pointers per game. His most recent contest featured 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting in a win over Detroit. He hit four of his eight attempted threes, tacking on six rebounds and nabbing two steals in the process.

They’re not breathtaking numbers. And at 6-foot-9 with a negative wingspan, Bates won’t be the franchise-changing player many thought he was throughout the years. But Bates is quietly playing himself into draft contention in an offensive specialist-type role than he could certainly thrive in in the big leagues.

On top of his scoring numbers, Bates is averaging a respectable 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.0 assists per game and hitting close to 72 percent of his free throw attempts.

Bates reclassified to play at Memphis at just 17, meaning he’s still just 18-years-old with plenty of time to continue honing his skills. Any teams in need of wing scoring are certain to keep an eye on Bates throughout the pre-draft process.

If he can measure well and continue impressing in competitive settings, a team with a late first could take a swing on Bates, similar to the Warriors and Patrick Baldwin Jr. in 2022.

Eastern Michigan currently sits at 3-9, and next takes on projected lottery pick GG Jackson and South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
binghamtonhomepage.com

Michigan’s Juwan Howard Goes on Tirade in Loss to North Carolina

Things got a bit messy at the end of the Wolverines’ third loss in their last five games. View the original article to see embedded media. The nonconference portion of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s schedule hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Wolverines. Wednesday’s 80-76...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan National Signing Day Capsule: OL Nathan Efobi

The common theme for Michigan this recruiting cycle has been late risers and that’s exactly Nathan Efobi. The Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth lineman didn’t enter his junior year with many offers, but had a breakout season and caught the attention of several programs including Michigan. The agile and athletic 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was getting looked at to play on either side of the line at the next level, but the Wolverines and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore preferred the intriguing prospect along the offensive line. They offered him after closely evaluating over the summer and then got him up to campus in September, where they absolutely blew him away. He would name Michigan his leader after that trip and just a few months later, he picked the Wolverines over a number of other schools. He returned and took his official visit to Ann Arbor this month and now he’s eager to start his Maize and Blue career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Mark Rosen fired after 24 years at Michigan

This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Gunshot victim: 'I'm not going back' to Detroit

Detroit — Kyla Moore said she fears for her life after being choked, shot and robbed at a west-side gas station this week, and the 19-year-old of Trenton said she won't be returning to Detroit. "No, I'm not going back," said Moore, who was shot just after midnight Wednesday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews

This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
277
Followers
421
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy