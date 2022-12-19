ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The arctic plunge hammers KC (THU-12/22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a fascinating morning watching the weather unfold. The arctic front hit the northside right around midnight, temperatures started to drop almost immediately. The wintry mix quickly changed over to sideways falling snow and then the winds increased to 35 mph. Wind chills are more than 20 below zero and dropping. What a day is unfolding around the area.
kmmo.com

WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED IN KMMO LISTENING AREA

A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued in the KMMO listening area. The winter storm warning is in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 a.m. Friday, December 23. The wind chill warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24.
KMBC.com

Patchy freezing fog possible through the morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light, patchy freezing fog is possible through this morning, but impacts are not expected. Cold and cloudy this afternoon. High 27. Cloudy and a few degrees above freezing Wednesday. High 34. Winter Storm begins Wednesday night with lasting impacts through Christmas weekend. The heaviest of the snow will fall between midnight Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. Snow tapers off by the end of the day on Thursday. Widespread snowfall of 2’’ to 4’’ can be expected with some locally higher amounts, though measuring will be difficult due to the dry and blowing nature of the snow. A combination of bitter cold and 40+ mph gusts during the height of the storm will lead to greatly reduced visibilities and dangerous conditions for those venturing outdoors. Temperatures will rapidly falling into the single digits Thursday morning and continue to fall below zero Thursday afternoon. Wind chills during this time will drop down between -10 and -20. Areas of blowing snow will last through Friday making travel difficult with bouts of reduced visibilities, however it’s the extreme cold that will have the greatest impact. Wind chills Friday morning will drop down between -25 and -35 and remain well below zero through the remainder of Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb just a few degrees above 0. Wind chills Saturday morning will once again be dangerously low dropping between -15 and -25 with actual temperatures below 0. Scattered clouds and sunshine won’t be enough to shake the extreme cold Saturday afternoon with wind chills remaining below zero and actual temperatures only reaching into the single digits. Wind chills and actual temperatures will continue to remain below zero Christmas morning, though some improvement may be felt Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the teens.
KMOV

What to do in power outages during cold weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Kansas Public Radio

Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
houstonherald.com

Governor signs executive order ahead of winter weather, extreme cold

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting today. The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations...
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
