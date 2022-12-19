Read full article on original website
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
KMBC.com
Winter Storm Warning ahead of Thursday storm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy today, but above freezing. High 35. Arctic air, howling north wind and snow arrives overnight. The snowiest time will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday. During this period, north winds gusting 35-40 mph combined with falling and blowing snow could reduce visibility between ¼ and ½ mile – near blizzard conditions.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The arctic plunge hammers KC (THU-12/22)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a fascinating morning watching the weather unfold. The arctic front hit the northside right around midnight, temperatures started to drop almost immediately. The wintry mix quickly changed over to sideways falling snow and then the winds increased to 35 mph. Wind chills are more than 20 below zero and dropping. What a day is unfolding around the area.
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
kmmo.com
WINTER STORM WARNING ISSUED IN KMMO LISTENING AREA
A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued in the KMMO listening area. The winter storm warning is in effect from 12 a.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 a.m. Friday, December 23. The wind chill warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Thursday, December 22 to 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24.
KMBC.com
Patchy freezing fog possible through the morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light, patchy freezing fog is possible through this morning, but impacts are not expected. Cold and cloudy this afternoon. High 27. Cloudy and a few degrees above freezing Wednesday. High 34. Winter Storm begins Wednesday night with lasting impacts through Christmas weekend. The heaviest of the snow will fall between midnight Thursday and early Thursday afternoon. Snow tapers off by the end of the day on Thursday. Widespread snowfall of 2’’ to 4’’ can be expected with some locally higher amounts, though measuring will be difficult due to the dry and blowing nature of the snow. A combination of bitter cold and 40+ mph gusts during the height of the storm will lead to greatly reduced visibilities and dangerous conditions for those venturing outdoors. Temperatures will rapidly falling into the single digits Thursday morning and continue to fall below zero Thursday afternoon. Wind chills during this time will drop down between -10 and -20. Areas of blowing snow will last through Friday making travel difficult with bouts of reduced visibilities, however it’s the extreme cold that will have the greatest impact. Wind chills Friday morning will drop down between -25 and -35 and remain well below zero through the remainder of Friday. Temperatures Friday afternoon will struggle to climb just a few degrees above 0. Wind chills Saturday morning will once again be dangerously low dropping between -15 and -25 with actual temperatures below 0. Scattered clouds and sunshine won’t be enough to shake the extreme cold Saturday afternoon with wind chills remaining below zero and actual temperatures only reaching into the single digits. Wind chills and actual temperatures will continue to remain below zero Christmas morning, though some improvement may be felt Christmas Day with temperatures climbing into the teens.
Flights at KCI Airport delayed, canceled as snow falls
Kanas City International Airport canceled and delayed flights due to snow and wintry weather as people travel for Christmas.
Dangerous cold hits Kansas, causes travel problems
The temperatures across Kansas have dropped to dangerously low levels and are still falling.
KMOV
What to do in power outages during cold weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
What do highways look like? Check Kansas City traffic conditions
With snow on the roads, view traffic cameras and interactive maps for highways around the Kansas City area in both Kansas and Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
kshb.com
Blowing snow accumulates, extreme cold arrives Wednesday night in Kansas City
Snow will begin late Wednesday night with the extreme cold surging in behind. Winter Storm Watch: 12AM Thursday - 6PM Friday, for blowing and accumulating snow with wind gusts from 45-50 mph. Wind Chill Warning: 12PM Thursday- 12PM Saturday, lowest wind chills near -35°. Wind Chills below 0° up to...
MoDOT, KDOT: Stay home if you can during KC-area winter storm
Both MoDOT and KDOT say they are down plow drivers, 30% less than what they would be at full strength.
Kansas City-area school districts announce changes ahead of winter storm
Lee's Summit school district switched to virtual learning while Raymore-Peculiar School District canceled classes ahead of Thursday's storm.
houstonherald.com
Governor signs executive order ahead of winter weather, extreme cold
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting today. The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
