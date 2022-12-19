Read full article on original website
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa's helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children.
Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
Santa's helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those dealing with grief during the holidays. The holiday season is typically a happy time, but for those dealing with grief, it can be difficult.
Man stabbed during fight dies from injuries next day, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was injured during a fight on Tuesday, Dec 20. According to BRPD, Anthony Jackson, 33, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Detectives said De’Quan Hutchinson, 18, was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but it has been upgraded to manslaughter following Jackson’s death.
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Man killed in Baker hit and run; driver sought
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher.
Driver accused of fleeing Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School's brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage.
4-Year-Old Toddler Covered in Feces, Found Wandering Around Lafayette Hotel
Lafayette Police say they arrested a 28-year-old woman after her toddler was found wandering alone at a local hotel. According to a report from KLFY News 10, officers responded to a hotel in the 1000 block of Pinhook after receiving word that a 4-year-old girl was "wandering the halls" wearing only a t-shirt.
1 taken to hospital in critical condition following crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a crash on the interstate early Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning. It happened around 3 a.m. on I-110 South near the Evangeline Street exit. The Baton Rouge Police Department also responded to the scene. WAFB...
Trial delayed for parents of Lacey Fletcher
According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m.
Ascension Parish man dies in head-on crash
Officials say Head was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was fatally injured
BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher.
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say. DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.
Deputies searching for three seen 'prowling' Tangipahoa apartment complex
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for three people caught on video walking around a Tangipahoa apartment complex and attempting to break into vehicles. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the three people seen walking through The Creeks Apartments shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 12. They can be seen on the video parking near the back of the complex and walking around checking car door handles before returning to their car and leaving.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business. Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd. Police say the man forced his way into the building through...
Juvenile wounded during shootout with tree cutters, deputies say; suspect arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile, who was wounded during a shootout with two tree cutters, is expected to survive those injuries and one suspect has been arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Roderick Thomas, 42, of Baton Rouge, is charged with...
Babysitter arrested after child admitted to hospital with multiple brain bleeds
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after the child he was babysitting was taken to the hospital with extensive injuries. According to arrest paperwork, Howard Youngblood was babysitting a 2-year-old boy and called emergency services when the boy was found unresponsive. Youngblood told responding officers the boy had fallen...
Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m.
Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday. Carrier was...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
