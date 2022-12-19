Read full article on original website
WCJB
New track in Celebration Pointe is almost complete. However, east Gainesville residents are still not on board with the project’s location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A new track to honor the University of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes is being built at the new Alachua county sports and event center at Celebration Pointe. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the...
WCJB
Firefighter cadets deliver presents to children in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighter cadets donned their Christmas gear and helped Santa Claus make sure families in Ocala had presents under the tree this year. On Saturday, Ocala-Marion Mentorship Cadets dressed as elves to give out presents, groceries, and bicycles to families in need. The gifts were thanks to donations from Pay It Forward Outreach.
WCJB
Arnette House will giveaway a used car to family in need in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arnette House is giving a used car away to a family in need in Ocala. Along with the car, the family will receive gifts and gift cards to grocery stores so they can purchase a Christmas meal. The giveaway will be held at 2310 NE...
WCJB
Deeper Purpose Community Church will have its first Presence with the Police event
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Deeper Purpose Community Church will host their 1st annual Presence with the Police event. It is a kids Christmas party between community kids & law enforcement. The purpose is to promote closer relationships with area law enforcement and area children, youth, families. The party...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon Duck Race returns to Rainbow River in January
The Dunnellon Duck Race will return to the Rainbow River on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The annual event, which is hosted by the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association in conjunction with several nonprofit organizations, will begin at 9 a.m. on the Rainbow River at Swampy’s Bar & Grille located at 19773 E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
WCJB
Disabled Ocala man gifted much-needed bathroom accommodations
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man with physical challenges received an extreme bath makeover thanks to a company in Marion County. Cody Zeh of Ocala Baths donated his company’s time and supplies to renovate Jordan Coppock’s bathroom after his mom, Vicki, submitted an essay on why her son desperately needed a new tub.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic congestion, speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I have lived in Ocala for 25 years now. I’ve seen a lot of growth. State Road 200 went from two lanes to six lanes and, to this date, that is not enough. It’s taking me 40 minutes to go from the Paddock Mall to Indigo East by On Top of the World. It has also become the new I-75. We have Celesa traffic, newbies coming into OTOW’s new communities, and soon there will be traffic coming from the new apartments on SW 80th Street and the new Lennar homes off State Road 200. Plus, the city just approved a new home community off SW 60th Avenue. I don’t believe there were studies done on the amount of people coming into these communities. We need more side roads off 200 to help with this traffic. The communities in the southwest are growing, along with everywhere else in the Ocala area. Something has to be done,” says Ocala resident Susan Gutterman.
WCJB
Chabad UF hosted Chanukah Festival in Downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Chabad UF Jewish community center invited residents to Bo Diddley plaza to celebrate the 4th night of Chanukah and to witness the biggest menorah lighting in Alachua County. The menorah lighting signifies unity, peace, and freedom. They are also honoring u-s armed forces and healthcare...
naturecoaster.com
Florida Manatee Festival Returns to Downtown Crystal River for the 36th Year
The Florida Manatee Festival returns for its 36th year to downtown Crystal River, the manatee capital of the world, on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 and 15! Presented by The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to welcome Bailey Electric & Signs as our presenting sponsor for the second year in a row.
WCJB
Church in Gainesville helping homeless with blanket and cap donation this winter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church is helping to prepare for the cold temperatures with a blanket and cap donation on Thursday. The donation is to the homeless at St. Francis House. Officials will be giving 40 newly purchased blankets and 22 beanie caps. The donation...
WCJB
Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
WCJB
Orange Springs residents rejoice after sand mine proposal is denied
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special use permit was proposed to turn nearly 200 acres of land off HWY 318 near Horseshoe Lake in Orange Springs into a sand mine. “I have two children that have special needs one is deaf and also has autism and the other has chronic lung disease. So I just imagine 50 trucks a day just beeping and going and everything going on what’s that going on,” said Manny Davis.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings will host a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings will have a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and food will be given out until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at free food distribution located at 10639 SE...
WCJB
MCSO deputies search for missing teenager
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to bring a missing teenager home safely just days before Christmas. Sheriff’s deputies say, Valerie Arnold, 16, of Ocala, left a family member’s home on Northeast 28th Terrace on Tuesday afternoon. She was wearing white Christmas pajama pants, a black hoodie, and glasses.
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, Florida
With family arriving for the holidays, you're probably thinking about places to go and things to do while they're here. I've found two options for you if you enjoy boating!
WCJB
Marion County commissioners discussed rising costs linked to the no-kill animal shelter
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the past 12 years, Marion County has provided animal services to the city of Ocala. A few years back, residents expressed the desire to transition Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill shelter. They reached that goal, but that also brought changes. In 2021, Marion...
